What's the story

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has launched a new portal, iSPOT, for stock market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) to report technical issues.

The move is part of the market regulator's efforts to improve the quality and traceability of data submissions from entities like stock exchanges and clearing corporations.

The iSPOT portal will be integrated into the existing SEBI Intermediary (SI) portal for easy access.