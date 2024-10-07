Summarize Simplifying... In short The Finance Ministry has initiated the hunt for the next chief of SEBI, even as current Chairperson Buch's term is set to end in February 2025.

Despite facing allegations related to her investments and conduct, Buch is expected to complete her term without any premature exit.

Buch assumed office as the SEBI Chairperson in 2022

Finance Ministry begins search for next SEBI chief: Report

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:55 pm Oct 07, 202405:55 pm

What's the story The Indian Finance Ministry has begun the search for a possible successor to Madhabi Puri Buch, the Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This was revealed by people familiar with the matter to Moneycontrol, who said the search started about one to two weeks ago. The formal process of inviting applications is likely to begin in a few weeks.

Tenure details

Buch's tenure as SEBI Chairperson

Buch assumed office as the SEBI Chairperson on March 2, 2022, for a three-year term ending on February 28, 2025. Prior to her current position, she was a full-time member at SEBI for five years from April 2017 to March 2022. While the search for her successor is on, some sources say an extension of Buch's tenure shouldn't be ruled out.

Term completion

No premature termination

Meanwhile, the sources have quashed any rumors of Buch's premature exit as SEBI chief. One of them said, "She is likely to stay in office until her term comes to a close." However, both the Finance Ministry and SEBI are yet to respond to requests for comments on the matter.

Claims

Allegations against Buch

Buch is facing several allegations, including from short-seller Hindenburg and the Congress party, in relation to her investments in offshore funds linked to the Adani Group as well as code of conduct violations. Also, certain SEBI employees had accused her of formenting a 'toxic work environment.' However, that issue has been resolved now.