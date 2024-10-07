Summarize Simplifying... In short Goldman Sachs's chief economist, Jan Hatzius, suggests that recent job numbers have eased fears of a rapid drop in labor demand. However, the bank warns of potential volatility.

It also predicts two more 25 basis point cuts in interest rates by June next year, following the Federal Reserve's recent 50 basis point cut.

Despite this, financial markets are expecting a further rate reduction, with a 95.2% chance of a quarter-percent cut in November.

Unemployment rate dropped to 4.1% in September

Is US out of recession risk? Goldman Sachs weighs in

By Mudit Dube 05:45 pm Oct 07, 202405:45 pm

What's the story Goldman Sachs has cut the probability of the United States entering a recession in the next year from 20% to 15%. The change comes after the Labor Department's positive employment report. The report pointed out the biggest job gains for September in six months and a drop in unemployment rate to 4.1%. This robust labor market performance has bolstered optimism regarding economic strength.

Market reassurance

Employment report 'reset labor market narrative'

Goldman Sachs's chief US economist Jan Hatzius said the employment report has "reset the labor market narrative." He added that this update has allayed fears of a swift decline in labor demand. Despite the recent upswing in job numbers, Goldman Sachs warned that they have been volatile and showed no signs of continued negative adjustments.

Rate forecast

Goldman Sachs predicts interest rate cuts

Goldman Sachs expects two consecutive 25 basis point cuts by June next year, with a terminal rate of 3.25% to 3.5%. This comes after the Federal Reserve's latest policy rate cut of 50 basis points in September, its first cut since 2020. Hatzius also said that they now see a much lower risk of another 50-bps rate cut.

Market expectations

Financial markets anticipate further rate reduction

Financial markets have increased the probability of a quarter-percent cut in November to 95.2%, from 71.5% prior to the employment report, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. However, Goldman Sachs cautioned that October could be difficult due to a hurricane and a major strike, which could affect payroll numbers.