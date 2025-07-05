Smriti Mandhana's 31st WT20I fifty goes in vain: Details here

Team India opener Smriti Mandhana hit a 56-run knock versus England in the 3rd Women's T20I at the Kennington Oval. Mandhana, who added 85 runs for the opening wicket alongside Shafali Verma, handed India a strong start in a chase of 172. However, she lost steam in the latter part of her innings before perishing. India lost the clash by 5 runs.

Knock Mandhana starts well before losing steam Mandhana and Verma scored valuable runs upfront for India, adding 85 runs before Verma departed. Jemimah Rodrigues joined Mandhana and they added 38 runs next. However, both players fell in quick succession as England gained momentum. Mandhana departed in the 16th over with India getting reduced to 131/3. After her fifty, she faced 12 balls, scoring just 5 runs and facing plenty of dots.

Information Mandhana gets out to Lauren Filer After getting stuck, Mandhana tried to loft a hard length delivery bowled by Lauren Filer. She ended up mistiming it and can only find mid-on. Sophie Ecclestone completed a simple catch.

Stats 9th fifty-plus score versus England Women Mandhana's knock of 56 came from 49 balls. She hit 10 fours while her strike rate was a sorry 114.29. She has raced to 3,942 runs from 151 matches at 30.09. In addition to 31 fifties, she owns a ton. In 24 matches versus England Women, she owns 905 runs at 41.13. This was her 8th fifty versus ENGW (100s: 1).