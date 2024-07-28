In short Simplifying... In short In the 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup, Athapaththu emerged as the top scorer with 304 runs, including a century and two fifties.

Indian openers Shafali Verma and Mandhana followed, scoring 200 and 173 runs respectively.

India's Deepti Sharma took the most wickets, while Thailand's Chanida Sutthiruang had the best economy rate among bowlers.

The tournament also saw impressive partnerships, with Shafali and Dayalan Hemalatha's 122-run stand being the best.

Sri Lanka won the 2024 Women's Asia Cup T20 title (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Women's T20 Asia Cup, 2024: Decoding the tournament in stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:31 pm Jul 28, 202407:31 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka have won the 2024 Women's Asia Cup T20 title. The Lankans (167/2) lifted the continental trophy for the first time after chasing down 166 in the final clash against India on Sunday. The likes of Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama starred with half-centuries for the hosts. Earlier, Smriti Mandhana shone for India. As the major tournament ended, we decode the crunch stats.

Athapaththu

Athapaththu dominates the tournament

Athapaththu finished the 2024 edition as the top scorer. As per ESPNcricinfo, she scored 304 runs from five matches at an average worth 101.33. Her strike rate was 146.85. In addition to a century, she hit two fifties. Notably, Athapaththu slammed the most fours (35) and launched the highest number of maximums (15). No other batter managed more than three sixes.

Information

Athapaththu's scores in the tournament

Athapaththu's scores in the tournament read as 12 versus Bangladesh, 119* versus Malaysia, an unbeaten 49 versus Thailand, 63 versus Pakistan and lastly 61 versus India. Her knock in the final came off 43 balls. She slammed nine fours and two sixes.

Duo

India's Shafali and Mandhana follow suit

Indian openers Shafali Verma and Mandhana were the next top scorers. Shafali finished the campaign with 200 runs from 5 matches at 50. She hit one fifty (4s: 27, 6s: 3). Mandhana, who scored a fine 47-ball 60 in the final, ended up with 173 runs at 57.66. She hit two half-centuries with the help of 29 fours and two sixes.

Wickets

Deepti Sharma finishes as the highest wicket-taker

India's Deepti Sharma finished the tournament with the most number of wickets (10). She averaged 10 and her economy rate was 5.00. Sri Lanka's Kavisha Dilhari was the next best bowler. She took nine wickets at 12.33 (ER: 6.16). Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal was next. She finished with 8 scalps at 8.37. Her ER was a sound 4.72.

Information

Rabeya Khan and Sadia Iqbal manage one four-wicket haul each

Thailand Women's Rabeya Khan clocked the best figures in an innings. She claimed 4/14 versus Bangladesh Women. Sadia was the only other bowler with a four-fer. Her figures worth 4/16 versus the Lankans stood out.

Do you know?

Thailand Women's Sutthiruang and Rabeya impress

Thailand Women's Chanida Sutthiruang clocked the best economy rate (minimum 10 overs) among bowlers. Her economy rate was 3.90. Rabeya was next, with an economy rate of 4.50. She bowled 12 overs and finished with five wickets.

Records

Decoding the other key records

Shafali and Dayalan Hemalatha's 122-run stand for the first wicket against Nepal was the best partnership in the tournament. Meanwhile, Athapaththu and Anushka Sanjeewan 115-run stand (3rd wicket) against Malaysia was the next best tally. Pakistan duo Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza was the only pair to add two century-plus stands in the tourney. India's 201/5 versus UAE Women was the only 200-plus score.