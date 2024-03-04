Next Article

Ellyse Perry hammered four sixes against the UP Warriorz (Photo credit: X/@wplt20)

WPL 2024: Ellyse Perry shines with 58 versus UP Warriorz

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:57 pm Mar 04, 202409:57 pm

What's the story RCB all-rounder Ellyse Perry played a fine knock against the UP Warriorz in match number 11 of the 2024 Women's Premier League. The Australian hammered her third fifty in the WPL. Her 37-ball 58 powered the hosts to a massive total of 198/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Besides some graceful strokes, Perry also hammered the ball out of the fence four times.

Knock

A fiery hand from Perry

Perry walked out following a fiery start from openers Sabbhineni Meghana and Smriti Mandhana as they added 51 runs. She stitched up another important 95-run partnership with Mandhana. They pushed the score beyond the 140-run mark. Following Mandhana's departure, Perry began to open her shoulders. Her 58-run knock was studded with four boundaries and as many sixes. Sophie Ecclestone eventually dismissed Perry.

WPL

A look at her WPL numbers

This was Perry's maiden fifty in the 2024 WPL as she has compiled 133 runs from five matches at 66.50. She has batted at a brilliant strike rate of 138.54. Overall, the Australian has smoked 386 runs from 12 WPL matches at an average above 46. As mentioned, this was her third WPL fifty. She has also picked up four wickets in the competition.

WT20Is

Decoding her exceptional WT20I stats

Perry has been a standout player for Australia in WT20Is as she scored 1,841 runs from 151 T20Is at an average of 31.74. The star all-rounder has smashed nine fifties in this format. Notably, she is Australia's fourth-highest run-getter in WT20Is. With the ball, Perry has scalped 125 wickets at 18.79. She is the joint third-highest wicket-taker in WT20Is (4w: 4).

Summary

Here's the match summary

RCB were off to a flying start with Meghana and Mandhana adding 51 runs together. Later, Mandhana and Perry joined forces and stitched up a crucial 95-run partnership. Both Mandhana (80) and Perry (58) hammered fifties and powered the hosts to a massive total of 198/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Ecclestone with figures of 1/22 starred for UPW.