BCCI releases player auction list for Women's Premier League 2024

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:01 pm Dec 02, 202312:01 pm

The BCCI announced the shortlisted players on December 2 (Source: X/@ICC)

As many as 165 players will go under the hammer in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) auction event, which will take place on December 9 in Mumbai. The BCCI announced the shortlisted players on December 2. The auction list comprises 104 Indians and 61 overseas players of which 15 players are from associate nations. Here are further details.

30 slots are available

Only 30 slots are up for grabs across the five teams. Out of this, only nine slots are available for the foreign players. 60 cricketers, including 21 overseas players, were retained across five franchises. 29 players were released from their existing squads. Only West Indies' Deandra Dottin and Australia's Kim Garth have set themselves at the highest base price of Rs. 50 lakh.

Gujarat Giants boast biggest purse

Gujarat Giants boast the biggest purse (Rs. 5.95 crore). They have 10 slots available. Defending champions Mumbai Indians have the smallest purse (2.1 crore) with five slots being available. Delhi Capitals (Rs. 2.25 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs. 3.35 crore), and UP Warriorz (Rs. 4 crore) have decent amounts left. DC, RCB, and UPW can get three, seven, and five players, respectively.

Who are the other prominent players?

While Dottin and Garth have set themselves at the highest base price, Australian all-rounders Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham, English wicket-keeper Amy Jones and veteran South African pacer Shabnim Ismail are the only four players to be slotted with a base price of Rs 40 lakh. These players are likely to go big under the hammer.

WPL 2024 to get underway in February

WPL has set a sum of Rs. 13.5 crore salary cap for each team to spend in this upcoming auction. As per reports, the second season of the tournament is set to run from February to March next year. All five teams will look to make their mark at the auction table. Gujarat Giants released the most players after the inaugural season (11).