Sports

WPL 2023, MI vs DC: Meg Lanning elects to field

WPL 2023, MI vs DC: Meg Lanning elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 20, 2023, 07:14 pm 1 min read

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in the 18th match of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) edition at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Both MIW and DCW have reached the playoffs and will be looking for a win to bolster their campaigns. Meanwhile, DCW captain Meg Lanning has won the toss and elected to field first.

Here are the two teams

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque. Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (w), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai will host the crucial contest (7:30 PM IST). The track here has been favoring the batters. As Viacom 18 owns WPL's broadcasting rights, fans in India can catch the live telecast of the matches on Sports 18, Sports Khel, Colors Cinema, Colors Tamil, and Colors Kannada Cinema. JioCinema will provide the live streaming.