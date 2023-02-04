Sports

2023 ICC Women's T20 WC: Everything you need to know

Feb 04, 2023

The eighth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is set to kickstart on February 10. Newlands, Boland Park, and St George's Park will be the venues for the upcoming tournament. Five-time winners Australia will look to defend their crown. Meanwhile, India Women seek their maiden glory, having been a runner-up in the 2020 edition. We look at the key details.

Here is the format of the 2023 Women's T20 WC

The 10 participating teams are divided into two groups comprising five sides each. South Africa qualified on account of being the host of the tournament. Seven other sides gained automatic qualification. Ireland and Bangladesh bagged their spots through the qualifiers. The first round will witness the teams partake in round-robin matches in their respective groups. The top two sides will reach the knockouts.

Presenting the participating teams

Group A comprises South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia, and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Group B includes India, Pakistan, England, Ireland, and West Indies.

A look at the key dates

The Women's T20 WC commences with Group 1 encounter involving South Africa and Sri Lanka on February 10 at Newlands in Cape Town. The first-round matches will finish on February 21, with SA locking horns with Bangladesh. The semi-finals will be played on February 23 and 24 while the final is scheduled for February 26. The knockouts will take place at Newlands.

India have a balanced side on offer

Harmanpreet Kaur will captain India Women in the coveted tournament. India will look to end the wait, having concluded as a runner-up to Australia in the 2020 T20 WC. The Women in Blue have a competent bowling attack, with Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh leading the spin and pace departments, respectively. The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and Harmanpreet carry the scoring reins.

Australia boast plenty of experience

Australia are the number one ranked side in the ICC WT20I Team Rankings. They possess some of the finest players in T20 cricket, namely Alyssa Healy, captain Meg Lanning, and all-rounders Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry. Australia lately beat Pakistan 2-0 in the T20Is at home. They will look to build on it.

England, West Indies seek their second T20 WC crown

England, who are the second-ranked side in WT20I Team Rankings, eye their second T20 honor. England had won the inaugural edition in 2009, beating New Zealand in the final. Meanwhile, Hayley Matthews led West Indies could be a menace in the tournament. The 2016 winners include former skipper Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, and rising U-19 prospects, namely Zaida James and Trishan Holder.

Can the wait end for NZ and Pakistan?

New Zealand have been a runner-up on two occasions (2009 and 2010). Besides, they exited in the first rounds in 2018 and 2020. The Kiwis will look to end the wait this time around. Meanwhile, Pakistan haven't gone past the first round to date. Lately, Pakistan suffered series defeats to Australia and Ireland. Regardless, they will be optimistic about their chances in the competition.