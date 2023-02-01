Sports

Ranji Trophy, Andhra's Ricky Bhui slams 149 in quarter-final: Stats

Bhui ended up scoring 149 off 250 deliveries (Source: Twitter/@lal__kal)

Andhra wicketkeeper-batter Ricky Bhui slammed a remarkable ton in the ongoing Ranji Trophy quarter-final match against Madhya Pradesh. He ended up scoring 149 off 250 deliveries, a knock laced with 18 boundaries and a maximum. The 26-year-old was involved in a double-century stand with Kirdant Karan Shinde. Meanwhile, this was Bhui's second hundred of the ongoing season. Here are further details.

A well-paced knock from Bhui

Madhya Pradesh won the toss and opted to bowl at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium. Bhui arrived at number four with the scorecard reading 58/2. He joined forces with Shinde and added 251 runs for the fourth wicket. The latter also slammed a brilliant ton. Bhui eventually fell prey to right-arm pacer Anubhav Agarwal. Nevertheless, his efforts helped Andhra cross the 350-run mark.

How Bhui has fared this season?

Bhui has indeed been on a roll this season as he played a pivotal role in guiding Andhra to the semis. He currently owns 610 runs in eight games at an impressive average of 46.92. The tally includes two tons and three fifties with his highest score coming in the ongoing clash. No other Andhra batter has scored 550 or more runs this season.

How has he fared in First-Class cricket?

Bhui made his First-Class debut back in December 2013. Coming to Bhui's overall numbers, he has so far accumulated 3,827 runs in 61 First-Class matches at a 43-plus average. 187 reads his highest score in the format. Meanwhile, the young batter has so far smoked 14 tons and 15 half-centuries in whites. His conversion rate has indeed been stellar.

Century for Shinde

As mentioned, Kirdant Karan Shinde was Andhra's other centurion in the innings. He smoked 110 off 364 balls (12 fours, 2 sixes). With 549 runs at 54.9, the 25-year-old is Andhra's second-highest run-getter this season. Overall, he now owns 1,174 runs in 41 FC games at a 41-plus average. The tally includes seven fifties and two tons.