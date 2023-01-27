Sports

IND vs NZ: Daryl Mitchell hammers his fourth T20I fifty

IND vs NZ: Daryl Mitchell hammers his fourth T20I fifty

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 27, 2023, 09:41 pm 1 min read

Mitchell smashed three sixes and a four off Arshdeep Singh in the final over

New Zealand racked up 176/6 against India in the 1st T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Devon Conway (52) was the lone warrior for NZ in the innings' first half. However, it was Daryl Mitchell (59*), who added the finishing touch. He smashed three sixes and a four off Arshdeep Singh in the final over. Mitchell smacked a fifty off 26 balls.

Mitchell's final-over heroics!

While Conway set the tone for New Zealand's innings, Mitchell finished well. The latter slammed a 26-ball fifty, his fourth in T20Is, in the final over. He smashed three consecutive sixes in that over, with the first one coming on a free hit. Mitchell helped New Zealand accumulate 27 runs in the 20th over. He smashed a 30-ball 59* (3 fours, 5 sixes).

Conway kept NZ afloat

In the first half, Conway kept NZ afloat despite losing batting partners. He completed his half-century off 31 balls in the 16th over (bowled by Sundar). Conway now has nine fifties in the format. He also raced to 1,200 T20I runs in what was his 36th appearance. Conway slammed his second T20I half-century against India. Notably, it was his maiden T20I inning in India.