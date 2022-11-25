Sports

NZ vs IND: Shreyas Iyer clobbers his 13th ODI fifty

Written by V Shashank Nov 25, 2022, 11:51 am 2 min read

Shreyas Iyer registered his 13th ODI half-century (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian ace Shreyas Iyer clocked his 13th ODI fifty against New Zealand in the first of three-match series on Friday. The number three batter slammed a 76-ball 80, piloting India to 306/7 in 50 overs. Interestingly, he has become the second visiting batter with four or more successive fifty-plus scores in ODIs played in New Zealand. We decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Iyer is one of India's most consistent campaigners in 50-overs cricket.

2022 has been no different for the stylish batter, who clocked his sixth fifty-plus score in the format.

He has joined Ramiz Raja as only the second visiting batter to bash four or more successive fifty-plus scores in the Kiwi land in ODIs.

Iyer's scores in NZ read 103, 52, 62, and 80.

Decoding Iyer's ODI career

Iyer made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2017. He has since piled up runs 1,379 runs in 34 ODIs. He averages 49.25 and strikes at a healthy rate of 98.85. He now has 13 half-centuries besides two centuries (HS: 113*). At home, Iyer has hoarded 624 runs at 56.72. Meanwhile, the Mumbaikar has slammed 755 runs in away venues, averaging 44.41.

Iyer's numbers against the Black Caps

Iyer averages a monstrous 74.25 across four ODIs played against the Kiwis. He has belted 297 runs, with the best score of 103 (50s: 3, 100s: 1). On the boundary front, he has clubbed 31 fours and six maximums.

Iyer's performance in ODIs (2022)

Iyer has smacked 566 runs in 12 ODIs played this year, averaging a terrific 62.88. He has notched five fifties and a hundred. Notably, he is India's third-highest run-getter in the format in 2022, ranking behind Shikhar Dhawan (639) and Shubman Gill (580). Iyer's scores read 17, 11, 26, 80, 54, 63, 44, 50, 113*, 28*, and now 80.

How did India's inning pan out?

Fifties from Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill helped India fetch a solid 124-run opening stand before facing twin blows. The situation worsened for the visitors, but Sanju Samson and Iyer got them through. Washington Sundar's blistering 37* powered them to a competitive total. Meanwhile, seamers Tim Southee (3/73) and Lockie Ferguson (3/59) were the best bets for NZ.