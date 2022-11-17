Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy, Rahul Tripathi smashes career-best 156*: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 17, 2022, 03:04 pm 2 min read

Rahul Tripathi has been in fine form this year (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Maharashtra opener Rahul Tripathi scored a career-best 156* off 137 balls against Mumbai in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The dasher went after the bowlers from the outset and played some executive shots all over the park. His knock was laced with 18 boundaries and two maximums. As a result, Maharashtra posted 342/2 in their allotted 50 overs. Here we look at his stats.

Performance Tripathi unleashes his A-game in Ranchi

Maharashtra won the toss and opted to bat at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Openers Tripathi and Pavan Shah justified the decision by adding 180 runs for the opening wicket. While Shah was dismissed for 84, Tripathi carried on and reached the three-figure mark. Besides Shah, the swashbuckler also stitched important partnerships with skipper Ankit Bawne (34) and Azim Kazi (50*).

Career How has he fared in List A cricket?

So far, Tripathi has smashed 1,491 runs in 48 List A games with his average and strike rate being just over 30 and 85, respectively. The 31-year-old smashed his second ton in the format. He has also scored nine half-centuries. Tripathi, who bowls right-arm medium pace, also has six wickets in the format. Notably, the dasher has been on national selectors' radar in recent months.

Call-up Maiden India call-up earlier this year

Representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, Tripathi was on a roll in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He scored 413 runs in 14 games at an astonishing strike rate of 158.24 (50s: 3). The same earned him a maiden India call-up for the T20I tour of Ireland. While the dasher is yet to play an international game, he has certainly been in the scheme of things.

Jagadeesan Third successive hundred for Narayan Jagadeesan

On Thursday (November 17), Narayan Jagadeesan brought up his third successive ton of the tournament. The Tamil Nadu opener scored a career-best 168 off just 140 deliveries (4s: 15, 6s: 6). Jagadeesan previously scored 107 and 114* against Chhattisgarh and Andhra respectively. Overall in List A cricket, the dasher has slammed 1,654 runs in 40 games at a 40-plus average (100s: 6, 50s: 6).

Riyan Second ton in the tournament for Riyan Parag

Another batter to score multiple tons in the tournament is Assam's Riyan Parag. His 93-ball 128 against Sikkim on Thursday was his second 100-plus score in the competition. Parag, who was standing his 33rd List A game, also breached the 1,000-run mark in the format during the contest. In Assam's opener against Rajasthan, the 21-year-old dasher scored 117 off just 84 deliveries.