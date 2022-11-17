Sports

Qatar World Cup: Decoding the best matches in Group D

FIFA World Cup holders France will be aiming to finish atop of Group D in the upcoming event in Qatar. France are paired alongside Denmark, Australia, and Tunisia. Notably, Denmark, who impressed largely at the UEFA Nations League 2022-23, are expected to join France in the knockout stages. Australia and Tunisia will be keen to showcase their potential as well. Here's more.

Duo France and Denmark are the favorites to progress

It could be a tight call between France and Denmark on which side takes the top place in Group D. Recently, Denmark outwitted France on both occasions in Nations League, winning 2-1 and 2-0 in league A Group 1. Both sides will be expected to beat Australia and Tunisia respectively to cut it down to their match being a decider for the top position.

#1 France vs Denmark

France and Denmark face each other on November 26 which is the second match in the group of these two sides. Which ever side earns the bragging right, will be on the verge of claiming top place. A draw could then see goal difference coming into the picture. Christian Eriksen will be key for Denmark as for France, Kylian Mbappe could be decisive.

H2H H2H tally: Nothing much to separate the two sides

France and Denmark have met on 16 occasions in all competitions to date. France have claimed eight wins compared to Denmark's six. Meanwhile, two matches have been drawn. Denmark are unbeaten in their last three games versus France (D1 W2). France and Denmark have also met thrice at the World Cup. Both sides have won once, with one match ending in a draw.

#2 France vs Australia

France will be hungry to start the campaign in Qatar on a winning note, being the defenders. Didier Deschamps' men play the 2nd game of the group and a win will help them big time. If Denmark open their campaign with a win, there will be pressure on France to get a win. France are expected to overcome the Aussies in a crunch contest.

Details France overcame Australia at the 2018 World Cup

France met Australia in the 2018 edition of the World Cup in Russia, holding out for a 2-1 win. Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring for France in the 58th minute with a penalty. Mile Jedinak equalized four minutes later with a penalty as well. However, Paul Pogba settled matters for France later on. France lead the overall H2H tally (W3 D1 L1) versus Australia.

Schedule Group D: Here's the schedule of matches

Denmark vs Tunisia: November 22 (6:30 PM IST). France vs Australia: November 23 (12:30 AM IST). Tunisia vs Australia: November 26 (3:30 PM IST). France vs Denmark: November 26 (9:30 PM IST). Tunisia vs France: November 30 (8:30 PM IST). Australia vs Denmark: November 30 (8:30 PM IST).

Information Where to watch the Qatar World Cup in India?

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can stream the matches on the Voot app and Jio Cinema (paid subscription).