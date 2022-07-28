Sports

Paul Pogba could miss FIFA World Cup 2022: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 28, 2022, 07:19 pm 3 min read

Paul Pogba could miss the FIFA World Cup (Photo credit: Twitter/@paulpogba)

Paul Pogba runs the risk of missing the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Pogba has a torn meniscus in his knee and according to Sky Sports, he is weighing up what kind of surgery to undergo on the same. Earlier, the France mid-fielder rejoined Italian club Juventus after leaving Manchester United as a free agent this summer. We present the details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pogba left United for free for the second time in his career.

He had rejoined United for a then-world record fee of £89m from Juventus in 2016.

However, his time at United didn't go as expected. He was constantly bothered by injuries.

And now, he is set to miss action for quite some time which is a blow for both Juventus and France.

Decision Pogba to decide on the next move regarding his knee

The report in Sky Sports adds with a more invasive type of surgery, it carries the risk of a prolonged period on the sidelines for Pogba and he could therefore miss the Qatar World Cup for France. At the moment, no decision has been made after consulting an orthopaedic. Recently, Pogba returned to Italy from Juventus' United States tour.

Pain Pogba complained about pain in his right knee

Earlier this week, Juventus issued a statement saying: "Following complaints of pain in his right knee, Paul Pogba underwent radiological examinations that revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus." "In the next few hours he will undergo a specialist orthopaedic consultation. Therefore, in order to continue treatment, he is not taking part in the trip to Dallas," the statement read.

Options What are the options for Pogba?

La Gazzetta dello Sport had reported that the mid-fielder could miss up to two months of action but now it has emerged that he may be on the sidelines for a longer period. If Pogba goes under the knife, he could be out for at least four months. Pogba can also undergo a meniscectomy that will require around two months of recovery time.

Juve Juventus are in a position of concern

Juve got back Pogba with the hope to get the best out of him and bolster the mid-field. Juve terminated Aaron Ramsey's contract and are holding talks to send Arthur Melo on loan. Adrien Rabiot is another player wanting out but now with the situation of Pogba, he might be forced to stay back. Pogba could miss considerable game time for Juve in 2022-23.

Man United Pogba's time at United

In the six seasons at United, he made 226 appearances, scoring 39 times. He won the Europa League and the Carabao Cup. He also reached the final of the Europa League last season. Pogba's best season at United was 2018-19. He scored 16 goals in 47 matches. The 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons were frustrating. Injuries saw him make just 22 and 27 appearances respectively.

Journey Paul Pogba didn't get going at United

There was a lot riding on Pogba since he returned to the club. However, the Frenchman never quite put in the performance expected out of him. He was far too inconsistent and at several games, he went absent. Also, injuries played a role in stalling his progress. Pogba often complained regarding his position on the pitch as well.

France Pogba is a vital asset for France

If Pogba misses the World Cup,. France will be devoid of the quality he brings on the pitch. He has enjoyed a better show for the national team. He has made 91 appearances for France, scoring 11 times. He has won the FIFA World Cup 2018 with France, besides the UEFA Nations League 2020-21. He was also a runner-up with France at Euro 2016.