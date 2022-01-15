Decoding Zlatan Ibrahimovic's most productive seasons in football

Jan 15, 2022

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of those rare breed footballers, who does not shy away from comparing themselves with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He has reason to do so with over 550 plus goals under his name. Over the last two decades, he has created a lasting legacy for himself in world football by playing in seven different countries.

Ibrahimovic is counted among the most prolific players because of his plethora of goals and consistency.

Even at 40-plus, Ibra is still going strong to highlight his fitness levels.

He has won 33 trophies in his career, including 11 league titles across four different nations - Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and France.

He is yet to win a Champions League title.

2019 Ibrahimovic creates a stir in MLS

Ibrahimovic moved to Major League Soccer in 2018 and netted 22 goals for LA Galaxy in his debut season. He took it a step further the next year by accumulating 31 goals for Galaxy across competitions. He scored 30 goals in the regular season in 29 appearances and one in the MLS Cup playoff as LAFC downed them 5-3 in the Western Conference semi-finals.

2016-17 Ibrahimovic arrives in England

Ibrahimovic switched his loyalty to Manchester United in 2016-17 after an illustrative stint with PSG. He scored 28 goals for United in his debut season in all competitions. He was named Premier League Player of the Month in December 2016. He scored 17 Premier League goals as United finished the season at sixth place. Ibra helped United win the Europa League and League Cup.

2015-16 Ibrahimovic's final season at PSG

Ibrahimovic enjoyed one of the best spells of his career at Paris Saint-Germain. His final season for PSG in 2015-16 stood out. He scored 50 goals for them in 51 appearances. He notched up 38 goals in 31 games in Ligue 1, five goals in UEFA Champions League across 10 fixtures and seven domestic cup goals.

2013-14 Ibrahimovic stars for PSG

Ibrahimovic enjoyed another goal-laden season in 2013-14 with PSG. He netted 26 goals in France's top-tier in 33 games as PSG won Ligue 1. He had a stellar run in the UCL in the said season, smashing ten goals in eight games. He ended the season with 41 goals in 46 matches for PSG in all competitions.

2012-13 Ibrahimovic dazzles in his debut season for PSG

Ibrahimovic moved to the French capital from Italy's AC Milan in 2012 and left everyone awestruck with his performance the following season. He scored 35 goals in 46 appearances for the club. He scored 30 goals in 34 Ligue 1 games and helped PSG in lifting their third Ligue 1 title. Ibrahimovic scored three goals in the UCL as PSG reached the quarters.

2011-12 Ibrahimovic creates havoc for AC Milan

Ibrahimovic concluded his first spell with Serie A side AC Milan after the 2011-12 season. He found the perfect way to sign off from Italy by netting 28 goals in their domestic competition in 32 appearances, besides providing six assists. Riding on his stellar performance, Milan finished second in the Italian league behind Juventus. He scored 35 goals in 44 appearances that season.