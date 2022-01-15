Decoding Erling Haaland's numbers in the 2021-22 season

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 15, 2022, 12:33 pm 2 min read

Erling Haaland has been in fine touch (Photo credit: Twitter/@BlackYellow)

Erling Haaland has continued his brilliance in the ongoing 2021-22 season, helping Borussia Dortmund win 5-1 against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga. The youngster scored a brace as Dortmund keep the pressure on leaders Bayern Munich. Haaland has shown his scoring attributes consistently since joining Dortmund in January 2020. The 21-year-old has established himself as a real force in European club football.

Context Why does it matter?

Haaland has been dominating the scenes in Germany's top-tier, scoring in abundance.

At just 21, he has been smashing several records.

He has shown attributes of being a top quality scorer and could be a leading player alongside Kylian Mbappe in governing football for the next decade or so.

Haaland is likely to leave Dortmund next summer and join Barcelona or Manchester City.

Information Haaland has 15 Bundesliga goals in 2021-22

Haaland has netted 15 Bundesliga goals this season and is third on the list after Bayern Munich legend Robert Lewandowski (20) and Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick (17). Overall, he has scored 21 goals in the ongoing 2021-22 season, having played just 18 games so far.

Opta stats Haaland scripts these Bundesliga records against Freiburg

(Photo credit: Twitter/@BlackYellow)

Haaland has now scored in each of his last eight Bundesliga matches at home. Earlier, only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had managed such a scoring streak for Dortmund (11 home matches between 2015 and 2016). Meanwhile, scored Dortmund's 2,000th goal at home in the Bundesliga. Dortmund have become the second club to have reached that mark in the history of the competition after Bayern Munich (2,629).

Stat attack Haaland has achieved these feats for Dortmund

(Photo credit: Twitter/@BlackYellow)

Since joining Dortmund, Haaland has already scored a whopping 78 goals in just 77 appearances across competitions. He finished the 2019-20 season with 16 goals before netting 41 in 41 matches in 2020-21. Haaland is the 15th-highest scorer for Dortmund in all competitions. He is the fastest to 75 goals for the club. He is also the fastest to 50 Bundesliga goals for Dortmund.

Do you know? Dortmund are placed second in the Bundesliga

Dortmund are placed second in the Bundesliga with 40 points from 19 matches. They have won 13, lost one, and drawn five. They have a nine-point gap over third-placed Hoffenheim and are three behind Bayern (43). Dortmund have won three of their last five games.