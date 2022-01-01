Premier League, Tottenham beat Watford 1-0: Records broken

A 96th minute goal helped Tottenham edge past Watford 1-0 in a crucial Premier League encounter on Saturday. Tottenham, who are unbeaten under Antonio Conte in the league since the Italian joined the club in November, have moved to fifth. Davinson Sanchez scored the late goal. Meanwhile, Watford have lost each of their last six PL matches. Here are the key records scripted.

Tottenham have gone past Manchester United and West Ham in the points table. They were the better side, Spurs lacked real threat upfront and couldn't wear down Watford. However, when it just mattered, Spurs went on to get the job done. Tottenham have improved under Conte and this was a much needed win. They are ideal candidates to vie for the top-four.

Watford showed a lot of grit and resilience to withstand Spurs' pressure in the first half. Tottenham lacked cutting edge in front of goal. The second half was entertaining, with both sides' keepers making some vital saves. However, Sanchez scored a decisive late winner, breaking Watford's resistance. This was massive for Spurs, who dominated the happenings towards the end.

Watford have won just one of their last 18 Premier League matches against Spurs (D6 L11). Meanwhile, Spurs have managed three wins now in their last 11 away games at Watford (D5 L3). Watford failed to keep another clean sheet in the Premier League this season. They have now conceded in 28 successive matches in the competition.

Spurs have 33 points after 18 matches in the Premier League this season. They have 10 wins, four draws, and five losses. Spurs are now unbeaten in eight league games since their 0-3 loss to Man United (W5 D3). Watford are placed 17th and have 13 points from 18 games. This was their 13th defeat this season.