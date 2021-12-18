Sports 400 Bundesliga appearances for Thomas Muller: Key numbers

400 Bundesliga appearances for Thomas Muller: Key numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 18, 2021, 03:29 pm

Thomas Muller marked his 400th Bundesliga appearance with a goal

Veteran Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller celebrated his 400th appearance in the Bundesliga. The German star marked his milestone appearance with a goal as a ruthless Bayern beat Wolfsburg 4-0 to move nine points clear at the top. Muller has been in top form this season and recently he also scripted some terrific records. Here we decode Muller's stats.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Muller has been a pivotal figure for Bayern all his life. He has had a terrific career, winning multiple trophies in all completions. Muller has played an important role in helping Bayern dominate the scenes in Bundesliga as well. To reach a milestone of 400 Bundesliga matches is a big achievement and Muller deserves all the credit for his lasting legacy.

Information How did the match pan out?

Muller opened the scoring for Bayern before setting up Dayot Upamecano with a header in the second half. Dayot Upamecano added the second with former Manchester City player Leroy Sane scoring two minutes later. In the 87th minute, the record-breaking Lewandowski added the final touch.

Muller Key stats of Muller in the Bundesliga

Muller has appeared in 400 Bundesliga matches, scoring 134 goals, besides providing 147 assists. He has won 10 Bundesliga titles. Muller's best returns in a single Bundesliga season was 20 goals in the 2015-16 season. Overall, he has netted 10-plus Bundesliga goals in a season on seven occasions. He has five Bundesliga goals in 17 matches this season.

Do you know? Sixth Bayern player to make 400 league appearances

Muller has become the sixth Bayern player to make 400 appearances in Bundesliga. He joins an elite list comprising of Sepp Maier (473), Oliver Kahn (429), Gerd Muller (427), Georg Schwarzenbeck (416), and Klaus Augenthaler (404).

Information Last month, Muller scripted a special milestone

Last month, Muller marked his 600th appearance for Bayern in all competitions as Bayern were stunned by Augsburg in the Bundesliga. Notably, Muller became the first outfield player to reach a mark of 600 appearances for Bayern since the Bundesliga's foundation.

UCL Muller raced to 50 Champions League goals

Earlier this month, Muller was on the score sheet in a 3-0 win over Barcelona at home on matchday six of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season. Muller helped Bayern end the group stage with 18 points. Muller raced to 50 Champions League goals. He became just the eighth player to net 50-plus UCL goals, becoming the first German player to achieve the mark.