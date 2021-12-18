Sports Decoding Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers against Atletico Madrid

Decoding Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers against Atletico Madrid

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Published on Dec 18, 2021, 02:34 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to Madrid next year to take on his favorite opponent as Manchester United have been drawn against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16. While one would call it a tough draw, the Red Devils fans must be hopeful about progressing further, courtesy of Ronaldo's brilliant run against Rojiblancos over the years.

From 2014 to 2019, Atletico were knocked out of UCL or beaten in the final on five occasions by a team, which had Ronaldo in their ranks. So far, he has netted four hat-tricks against Atleti with two of them coming in the knockout stages of the UCL. He scored five goals in 2011-12 as Real recorded a double against Atletico in La Liga.

Ronaldo has registered 25 goals and 7 assists against the Spanish team and it has brought his side 17 wins, nine draws and as many defeats. CR7's two most memorable wins against Atletico came in 2014 (scored a penalty) and 2016 (netted a goal from the spot during a shootout) the when Real defeated Atletico in all-Madrid derby in the UCL final.

Ronaldo had featured in 16 games against Atletico in La Liga during his stint with Real and scored 12 goals, besides providing three assists. In these 16 games, Real won seven, lost four, and five of them ended in a stalemate. The 36-year-old had faced Atletico ten times in the UCL, winning five, losing two, and drawing three. He was involved in nine goals.

He smashed six goals in Copa del Rey in seven games with his side emerging victorious on four occasions. Real were beaten just twice while one match ended in a tie. He has never scored a goal against Atletico in the Supercopa. He faced them in the competition twice with one match ending in a draw and the other in defeat.

Ronaldo has netted 140 goals and provided 42 assists in 181 appearances in Champions League - 15 more than his eternal rival Lionel Messi. He scored 105 goals while playing for Real, 21 for Manchester United, and 14 for Juventus.

Ronaldo played a massive role in helping United reach the round of 16. He netted six goals in five games. Ronaldo scored in all the matches he featured in the group stage. CR7 struck an injury-time winner versus Villarreal at home, besides scoring late to earn a 2-2 draw against Atalanta away. He also scored the winner versus Atalanta in a 3-2 win.

Man United have lost just one game while winning three and drawing two to finish the group stage as table toppers with 11 points. The Red Devils' only defeat came against Young Boys when 10-man United were beaten 1-2. Atletico finished second in Group B, behind Liverpool, with seven points. They won just two games while losing three and drawing one.

The first leg match between the two teams will be played on February 24, at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. The reverse fixture is scheduled to be held on March 16 at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for both games (1:30 AM IST). It can also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).