Premier League 2021-22: Teams fighting for the fourth place

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 02, 2022, 05:02 pm 2 min read

The Premier League 2021-22 season is seeing a red-hot race for the fourth place among teams. At least four sides are in the race for the fourth spot which is the last Champions League berth. Manchester City are favorites to seal the league. The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea look settled to follow suit, leaving the battle open for the fourth spot.

It's going to be highly intense as far as the battle for the fourth spot is on offer. Arsenal are currently fourth but have played but have played two games more than Tottenham and Manchester United. West Ham are serious contenders, placed fifth at the moment. There's nothing much to separate these four sides as things could go down the wire.

Arsenal Can Arsenal hold on?

Arsenal will be gutted after losing momentum and allowing Manchester City to make a comeback in a 2-1 loss at home on Saturday. They enjoyed some good form prior to that, winning four on the bounce. After 20 matches, Arsenal are placed fourth, having amassed 35 points (W11 D2 L7). Mikel Arteta's men have collected 35 points so far after a difficult start.

West Ham West Ham have shown they belong

West Ham have had a stunning season so far and are enjoying themselves under David Moyes. After a bit of blip in between, the Hammers earned two straight wins, getting to 34 points from 20 matches. They are a point below Arsenal on fifth, earning a valuable 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday. They have won 10, drawn four, and lost six.

Spurs Tottenham are solid under Conte

Tottenham got the job done against Watford and three points did them a world of good. Spurs have improved under Antonio Conte and are eight league games unbeaten under him. They are ideal candidates to vie for the top-four. Spurs haven't scored many goals (23) but they are showing steel to eke out points. They have 33 points after 18 matches (W10 D3 L5).

Man United Manchester United need to offer substance

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last six Premier League matches but the consistency is what is the question here. As players are still coming to terms under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, the club's assembled elite individuals need to play more collectively. United are seventh, having amassed 31 points from 18 games. They have sealed nine wins, four draws, and five losses this season.