NBA legend Stephen Curry scores three-pointer in 158th straight game

Jan 02, 2022

Stephen Curry breaks his record by scoring a three-pointer in 158th consecutive game (Source: Associated Press)

NBA legend Stephen Curry broke his own NBA record while leading the Golden State Warriors to a 123-116 win against Utah Jazz. Curry scored a three-pointer for the 158th consecutive game. The 33-year-old eclipsed the previous mark of 157 that he set in November 2016. Curry accumulated 28 points for his side in the game. Last month, he registered his 3,000th career three-pointer.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Curry has now scored at least one three-pointer in 158 consecutive games. He surpassed his previous record (157 in November 2016). Curry, who remains one of the the greatest shooters in the game, scored the triple in the first quarter against Utah Jazz on Saturday. Earlier this week, he scored a three-pointer in the final seconds of the third quarter against Denver Nuggets.

Twitter Post A look at the record-breaking point

Stephen Curry hits a three in his 158th straight game, breaking his own all-time record! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/6vAmlaqGBF — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2022

Information First player to record 3,000 three-pointers in NBA history

In December, Curry became the first player to record 3,000 three-pointers in NBA history. He is followed by Ray Allen, who owns 2,973 three-pointers. The record of Allen stood for nearly 11 years before Curry broke it.

Feats Curry secured his second scoring title in the 2020/21 season

Curry secured his second scoring title in the 2020/21 season. He finished the regular season with a 32.0-point scoring average. Curry became only the second NBA player after the great Michael Jordan to win a scoring title after turning 33. He is one of the few players to win multiple scoring titles, MVPs, and championships (others being Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar).

Records Other records of Curry

Curry is the only player in NBA history to win his first Three-Point Contest, NBA MVP award, and NBA championship in the same season (2014/15). He is also the only player to record 50 points and 10 three-pointers in a single game multiple times (4). Curry has won the NBA champion thrice (in 2015, 2017, and 2018) with the Warriors.