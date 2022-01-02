Lionel Messi, three others test positive for COVID-19

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 02, 2022, 06:02 pm 2 min read

Lionel Messi is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 (Source: Reuters)

In a major development, Argentine legend Lionel Messi has tested positive for COVID-19. Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) informed about the development on Sunday. The club also announced that three other players alongside Messi, defender Juan Bernat, goal-keeper Sergio Rico, and mid-fielder Nathan Bitumazala, have contracted the virus. All four players have been placed in isolation. Here are further details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

(Source: Associated Press)

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi, along with his three team-mates have tested positive for COVID-19. Messi joined French club PSG from Barcelona in August last year. The 34-year-old has featured for the club in their last six Ligue 1 matches. He also played in the Champions League as PSG recently lost to Manchester City and defeated Club Brugge.

Quote Here is the official statement

"The four players that tested positive for COVID-19 are Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala. They are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," said a statement from PSG.

Match Messi set to miss a couple of matches

Messi will miss PSG's match against Vannes in the Coupe de France scheduled on Monday. The star striker had returned to his homeland for Christmas break. As per coach Mauricio Pochettino, Messi is unlikely to play against Lyon in Ligue 1. "I don't know if he will be there against Lyon. He will come back from Argentina when he is negative," Pochettino said.

Goals Messi has scored six goals for PSG

(Source: Reuters)

Messi joined PSG in August 2021 after his contract at Barcelona expired. He has scored six goals for the French club in all competitions ever since. Messi amassed 672 goals in 778 matches for Barcelona across 17 seasons. He clinched 10 La Liga, seven Copa del Rey, seven Spanish Super Cup, four Champions League, three UEFA Super Cup, and three FIFA Club WC titles.

Neymar Neymar will undergo treatment until January 9

The statement by PSG also confirmed that Neymar will undergo his treatment in Brazil until January 9 along with members of the PSG's medical and performance staff. He won't return to training before at least three weeks. Neymar suffered an ankle injury in PSG's 3-1 win against Saint-Etienne in November 2021. It was reported that Neymar would be sidelined for up to eight weeks.