Rohit Sharma set to break this record of MS Dhoni

India routed West Indies 3-0 in the three-match ODI series after claiming a 119-run win (DLS) in the series decider. The two teams would now clash in the five-T20I series, starting July 29. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed the recently-concluded series, returns to lead the Men in Blue. He is on the verge of breaking a significant T20I record of legend MS Dhoni.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, remains the most successful Indian captain in T20I cricket.

He led India to 41 wins in 72 T20Is (Tied: 1, NR: 2).

Dhoni slammed 1,112 T20I runs while leading the Men in Blue, the second-most by an Indian captain, after Virat Kohli (1,570).

Rohit requires just 60 runs to surpass Dhoni on the list.

Stats Rohit's T20I stats as captain

Rohit has led India in 31 T20Is so far. He has racked up 1,053 runs in these matches at an average of 36.31. The 35-year-old has a strike rate of 152.83 as captain in T20I cricket. Rohit is the only player to have slammed more than one T20I century as captain (2). Besides, he has scored seven T20I half-centuries while leading India.

Career Rohit eyes the 3,500-run mark

Rohit is the second-highest T20I run-scorer after New Zealand's Martin Guptill (3,399). In a career spanning over a decade, Rohit has slammed 3,379 runs from 128 T20Is at an average of 32.18. In the upcoming series, he could become the first-ever batter to touch the 3,500-run mark in the format. At present, Rohit is only one of three batters with over 3,000 T20I runs.

vs WI Rohit set to complete 600 T20I runs against WI

Rohit has the most runs by a batter against the West Indies in T20I cricket. In 18 T20Is against the Windies, the Indian skipper has slammed 585 runs at 39.00. Rohit has struck at 139.61 against the Caribbeans. The tally includes one ton and four half-centuries. He is set to become the first batter with over 600 T20I runs against WI.

T20 cricket Rohit eyes these milestones in T20 cricket

Earlier this year, Rohit became just the second Indian after Kohli to complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. The former now has an opportunity to eclipse Kohli (10,626) in terms of T20 runs. Rohit has slammed 10,229 runs in the format as of now. He could also become the first Indian batter to register 450 sixes in the format.