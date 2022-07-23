Sports

BCCI to introduce three-season contract for professional players: Key details

BCCI to introduce three-season contract for professional players: Key details

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 23, 2022, 03:35 pm 2 min read

The state associations might sign up professional players for three seasons

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could introduce a new three-season contract for professional players. As per a report in the Times of India, if this rule comes into effect, the state associations will have to sign up professional players for at least three seasons instead of one. The idea was discussed in BCCI's recently-concluded apex council meeting.

Context Why does this story matter?

Over the years, India's flagship T20 league, the IPL produces numerous superstars.

Similarly, India's domestic cricket structure is also second to none.

Every season, plenty of talented stars stem from a wide range of domestic tournaments within the country.

BCCI's idea of introducing a three-season contract would certainly give a sense of security to players who want to rise through the ranks.

DRS DRS to be introduced for all Ranji Trophy games

Apart from the three-season contract, the BCCI is also set to introduce Decision Review System (DRS) in all Ranji Trophy matches. Meanwhile, the prize money for the winners will also increase, going forward. The upcoming edition of India's premier First-class tournament will begin on December 13. Madhya Pradesh are the defending champions, having beaten Mumbai in the 2022 final.

Age fraud A new software to prevent age fraud

A new software, 'BoneXpert', will be used to detect age fraud at the Under-16 level ahead of the Vijay Merchant Trophy this year. As per a document of the cricket board accessed by TOI, the new software will make "age detection of a player much cheaper and faster". Age fraud has been prevalent across domestic cricket in several cricketing nations.

Umpires The new gradation system for umpires

As far as the umpires are concerned, a new gradation system is set to be introduced. A total of 10 umpires, including KL Ananthapadmanabhan, Anil Chaudhary, Madangopal Jayaraman, Nitin Menon, and Virender Sharma will receive an A+ rating. Meanwhile, 20 umpires are there in the A class, 60 in the B class, 46 in the C class, and 11 in the D class.

Information What about women's cricket?

Besides transforming the domestic structure of men's cricket, the BCCI is also planning to bolster the bench strength of the Indian women's team. The BCCI would plan at least two trips for the women's "A" sides every year. The details are yet to be out.