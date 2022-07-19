Sports

SL vs PAK, 1st Test: Abdullah Shafique hits a century

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 19, 2022, 04:20 pm 2 min read

Abdullah Shafique has slammed a century versus SL (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique has slammed a ton in the first Test versus Sri Lanka on Day 4. Needing 342 runs to win the match, Pakistan are placed well at the moment. Shafique has impressed largely, with Babar Azam giving him company, SL started the day on 329/9 before folding for 337. Shafique will need to continue his good work.

Effort A solid effort from Shafique

Shafique shared a solid opening stand in a mammoth run-chase with Imam-ul-Haq. The two players added 87 runs. Pakistan were reduced to 104/2 before Abdullah and Babar got along to stitch a superb fifty-plus stand. Shafique has looked solid, taking his time and putting a price on his wicket. He has so far managed five fours and a six.

Test How has the Test panned out?

SL made 222/10 in the first innings. Dinesh Chandimal's 76 was the highlight. For Pakistan, they were left frustrated by the Lankan tail. Shaheen Afridi claimed four wickets. With the bat, Pakistan (218/10) rode on Babar Azam's century on a difficult pitch. Prabath Jayasuriya claimed a fifer. SL then managed 337/10. Chandimal was exceptional once again (94*). Pakistan have lost two wickets in response.

Do you know? 2nd Test century for Shafique

Shafique has slammed his second Test century and a first versus the Lankans. Previously, he had hammered a century versus Australia (136*). He has also surpassed the 650-run mark in Tests. Notably, all of his runs have come in Asia.