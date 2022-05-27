Sports

SL outclass Bangladesh: Decoding the ICC World Test Championship table

Sri Lanka were clearly the better side in contention in the concluded second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side claimed a 10-wicket win and eventually got hold of the two-match series 1-0. Notably, they are yet to lose a Test in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are in a position of bother in the updated ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 table.

BAN vs SL Mathews, Asitha turn up the heat in Dhaka

Bangladesh faced early hiccups but managed 365 runs on board. Mushfiqur Rahim (175*) and Litton Das (141) were their saviors. For Sri Lanka, Asitha Fernando (4/93) and Kasun Rajitha (5/64) were among wickets. The visitors then rode on Angelo Mathews (145*) and Dinesh Chandimal's hundreds to rack up 506 runs. Later, Asitha snared a six-fer, bundling out Bangladesh on 169.

Australia Australia seated atop the ICC WTC 2021-23 standings

Australia are at the top of the heap (PCT 75). They clinched a 4-0 win in the Ashes 2021-22 and later, a 1-0 win in Pakistan. They have 75 points from five wins and three draws. Up next, they will be facing Sri Lanka (two Tests) and India (four Tests) in away series. Later, they will host WI (two Tests) and SA (three Tests).

SA, IND SA seated close to Australia, India stay unmoved at third

SA have gathered a PCT of 71.43 from five wins and two losses across three series. They will tour England (three Tests), host WI (two Tests), and visit Australia (three Tests). Meanwhile, India (58.33) have six wins, two draws, and three losses from four series. They'll travel to England for the one rescheduled Test, host Australia (four Tests), and then tour Bangladesh (two Tests).

SL, PAK Sri Lanka replace Pakistan in WTC standings

SL now enjoy a PCT of 55.56. They have three wins, two losses, and one draw across three series. They will host Australia and Pakistan (two Tests each). Later, they will tour NZ (two Tests). Meanwhile, Pakistan (52.38) have claimed three wins, two losses, and as many draws. They will tour SL (two Tests) followed by hosting England (three Tests) and NZ (two Tests).

NZ, WI NZ, WI trail at sixth and seventh spots

Defending champions NZ (38.89) have mustered two wins and one draw from three series. They will next tour England (three Tests) followed by hosting SL for two Tests. Lastly, they will travel to Pakistan for two Tests. WI (35.71) have clocked two wins, three losses, and two draws across three series. They will tour Bangladesh, SA, and Australia for two Tests each.

BAN, ENG Bangladesh, England languish at the bottom two positions

Bangladesh (16.66) have just one win to show from four series played so far in the WTC 2021-23. They will tour WI, and later host India for two Tests each. England (12.50) stay at the bottom with a mere one win in four series. They will host NZ (three Tests), India (one Test), and SA (three Tests), and then tour Pakistan for three Tests.