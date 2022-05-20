Sports

IPL 2022, RR beat CSK to finish second: Records broken

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Friday. With this win, the Royals have finished second in the league stage. They raced to 18 points and toppled Lucknow Super Giants on NRR. Batting first, CSK managed 150/6, with Moeen Ali smashing 93. In response, RR chased down the target.

Details How did the match pan out?

CSK lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early on before Devon Conway (16) and Moeen added 83 runs. However, RR hit back in the middle overs as CSK were reduced to 95/4. Thereafter, Moeen joined hands with Dhoni and the two added 51 runs. In response, RR lost Jos Buttler cheaply. Yashasvi Jaiswal looked solid before CSK hit back. R Ashwin batted well to finish things.

Moeen 5th IPL fifty for Moeen

Moeen struck a superb 93-run knock for CSK. He hammered 13 fours and three sixes. In 10 games this season, the Englishman managed to amass 244 runs at 24.40. This was his maiden IPL fifty this season, Moeen has surpassed the 900-run mark in IPL. He has 910 runs at 23.33. He has piled up five fifties and this is his best score.

Chahal 26 wickets for Chahal in IPL 2022

Yuzvendra Chahal was terrific once again, claiming 2/26 from his four overs. In the ongoing season, Chahal has taken 26 scalps at 16.53. He is the first bowler to take 25-plus scalps this season. Overall, Chahal has 165 wickets at 21.37. Against Chennai, the wrist-spinner has gone on to take 16 scalps in 14 games at 23.25.

Do you know? A season of two halves for Buttler

Buttler struggled once again with the bat, scoring a five-ball two. His IPL 2022 season has been a story of two halves. In the first seven games, Buttler smacked 491 runs. In the next seven games, Buttler has piled up just 138 runs.

Information Yashasvi surpasses 500 IPL runs

Yashasvi smashed a fluent 44-ball 59. He hit eight fours and a six. The youngster has surpassed the 500-run mark in the IPL (501). This was his third IPL fifty. He has 60 fours and 18 sixes.

Information Dhoni surpasses Gayle's tally

CSK skipper Dhoni chipped in with a decent 28-ball 26. In 14 games this season, Dhoni amassed 232 runs at 33.14. Overall, the veteran cricketer has raced to 4,978 runs at 39.19. He has gone past Chris Gayle's tally of 4,965 runs.