Sports

IPL 2022, RR vs GT: Sanju Samson elects to field

IPL 2022, RR vs GT: Sanju Samson elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 14, 2022, 07:01 pm 2 min read

Trent Boult will miss this game (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) face a recently humbled Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Wednesday. RR have six points and an NRR of +0.951. GT too have won three matches so far (+0.097). The news from Mumbai is that RR skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and will field first.

Details Key details about the match

The match will take place at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The last affair at this venue witnessed CSK (216/4) beat RCB by 23 runs. So far this season, the chasing side has won on five of the eight occasions. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Performers Who are the key performers?

According to Cricketpedia, Jos Buttler (RR) has slammed 218 runs in four innings this season. He averages a stupendous 72.67. Ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) has affected 11 dismissals this season at 9.45. Shubman Gill (GT) has racked up 187 runs at 46.75 in the season underway. Hardik Pandya has amassed 141 runs at 47.00 and picked three wickets at an economy of 7.63.

Information RR: Neesham comes in for Boult

RR Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal. With Trent Boult suffering a niggle, James Neesham has come in.

Information GT: Yash Dayal makes his debut

GT Playing XI: Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal