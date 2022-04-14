Sports

England's Anya Shrubsole announces retirement from international cricket

Written by V Shashank Apr 14, 2022, 05:55 pm 3 min read

Anya Shrubsole has picked over 100 wickets in both ODIs and T20Is (Photo credit: Twitter/@SomersetCCC)

English pacer Anya Shrubsole has announced her decision to retire from international cricket. Shrubsole is a two-time Women's World Cup winner (2009, 2017). The right-arm quick was on the winning team in the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup in 2009. Notably, Shrubsole is the highest wicket-taker in the Women's T20 World Cup (41). She will continue to play domestic cricket. Here's more.

Shrubsole, 30, is arguably one of the greatest limited-overs cricketers for England Women.

Missing out on a match-winner of Shrubsole's competence could be an issue for the English side.

The next editions of the T20 World Cup and World Cup will be held in 2023 and 2025.

England Women would have to find a reliable successor to fill in Shrubsole's position.

"To have been involved in women's cricket at a time of such growth has been an honour but it has become clear to me that it is moving forward faster than I can keep up with, so it is time for me to step away," the statement read. Shrubsole, however, will continue to play The Hundred, Charlotte Edwards Cup, and Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy.

The right-arm quick rendered one of the clutch performances in the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup final. Against India at Lord's, Shrubsole wrapped up eye-popping figures (6/46). Those are the best bowling figures in a WWC final. She ran down the Indian batting line-up, bundling them out on 219. England won by nine runs. They were crowned winners for the fourth time.

In the concluded ICC Women's World Cup, Shrubsole grabbed nine wickets at an average of 29.66. She finished as the highest wicket-taker for England. Her best bowling figures in the tournament read 3/46 (vs Australia, final). Shrubsole was the most economical among the English bowlers (4.60). However, England (285) failed to chase the 357-run target, thereby losing by 71 runs.

She is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for England Women in ODIs. Katherine Brunt (167), Jenny Gunn (136), and Laura Marsh (129) rank above her. In T20Is, Shrubsole has bagged the most number of wickets for England Women (102). She was the leading wicket-taker for England in the 2014 T20 World Cup. She scalped 13 wickets at 7.53, eventually winning the Player of the Tournament award.

Shrubsole has 19 wickets across 8 Tests. She has claimed 106 wickets in 86 ODIs at 26.53. She has two five-fers and four four-fers in her kitty. Shrubsole has affected 102 dismissals in 79 T20Is at 15.55. She has two four-fers and a five-fer (5/11) to show. Shrubsole is the only English bowler to have claimed 100 scalps in both Women's T20Is and ODIs.