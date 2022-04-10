Sports

IPL 2022: Harshal Patel leaves bio-bubble after sister's demise

Harshal Patel's sister has passed away (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel has left the Indian Premier League (IPL) bio-bubble following the demise of his sister. Harshal came to know about the tragedy in the family right after RCB's game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. RCB had sealed a seven-wicket win over MI, handing the latter their fourth straight defeat. Here's more.

Update Harshal to rejoin bubble before the next match

As per reports, an IPL source confirmed the news and provided an update. "Unfortunately, Harshal had to leave the bio-bubble due to a death in his family. It was his sister. He did not take the team bus back to Mumbai from Pune," the IPL source said. "He will be rejoining the bubble before the next game against CSK on April 12."

Match RCB get past MI

On Saturday, RCB handed MI another defeat after claiming a seven-wicket win. Batting first, Suryakumar Yadav (68*) bailed MI out, helping them reach 151/6. Harshal was pick of the RCB bowlers, claiming figures worth 2/23. In response, RCB openers added 50 runs before Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli shared another solid stand. Rawat slammed 66 from 47 balls to be the match-winner.

Numbers Decoding Harshal's numbers in the IPL

Harshal has been superb for RCB in the IPL after sealing a move from Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2021. He finished as the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021, bagging the prestigious Purple Cap. He claimed 32 wickets last season at 14.34. In the IPL 2022 season, Harshal has claimed six wickets from four games at 14.67. Overall, he has 84 IPL wickets.

Information RCB have collected six points

RCB have collected six points from four games, winning three and losing one. They have an NRR of +0.294 and are third at the moment. After losing the first encounter, RCB have pocketed three successive wins this season.