IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

May 14, 2022

LSG can become the second side to qualify for playoffs (Source: Twitter/@klrahul)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 63rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Sunday. Both LSG and RR have a solid chance of making the playoffs this season. LSG are second-placed with eight wins so far. Meanwhile, RR are seated third, having claimed seven wins from 12 matches. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host this duel. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app. The sides batting first have won the last three matches. It has been a belter of a wicket with two scores of 200-plus in this interval. Pacers have come up with better numbers than spinners.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

RR beat LSG in the earlier match-up. Batting first, the Royals had slammed 165/6 riding on Shimron Hetmyer's 59*. Later, LSG (162/8) fell short by three runs. Quinton de Kock (39) and Marcus Stoinis (38*) were the top scorers for Lucknow.

LSG LSG eye a playoff berth

LSG (82) had suffered an abysmal defeat to GT (144/4) in the last outing. They would be vying to bounce back in this duel and grab the much-coveted playoff berth. Skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock are the must-see players with the bat. Pacers Mohsin Khan, Jason Holder, and Avesh Khan can be backed to make the necessary inroads at Brabourne.

RR Royals have the potential to fend off LSG

The Royals have looked a bit off-color, losing three of the last four matches. Nonetheless, they have two fixtures remaining. They would want to wind up with wins on both occasions and perhaps grab a top-two finish. Batting-wise, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Devdutt Padikkal have to have a top-notch show. Meanwhile, wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been doing well this season.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

LSG (probable XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan. RR (probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Jos Buttler (RR) has clobbered the most runs in IPL 2022 (625). He averages 56.81 and has struck at 149.88. Ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) has clipped 23 wickets this season at 15.73. KL Rahul (LSG) has racked up 459 runs in 12 innings this season. He averages 45.90. Pacer Avesh Khan (LSG) has affected 16 dismissals in IPL 2022. He averages 18.25.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan. Fantasy XI (option 2): KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ayush Badoni, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult.