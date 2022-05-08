Sports

IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB: Faf elects to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 08, 2022, 03:02 pm 2 min read

SRH face a must-win scenario (Source: Twitter/@Sunrisers)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Sunday. Sunrisers have mustered five wins from 10 matches. They are on a three-match losing streak. Meanwhile, RCB have six wins from 11 outings. The news from the center is that RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has won the toss and will bat.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this duel. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (3:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app. It is a good batting wicket, boasting an average first innings total of close to 175 (last five matches). Pacers have found considerable success. Sides batting second have won seven out of 13 games this season.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Rahul Tripathi (SRH) has slammed 250 runs in 10 outings this season. He averages 35.71. In eight innings this season, Aiden Markram (SRH) has scored 305 runs at 76.25. Faf du Plessis (RCB) has aggregated 316 runs in 11 matches in IPL 2022. He averages 28.72. Aussie seamer Josh Hazlewood (RCB) has scalped 11 wickets in seven matches this season at 17.36.

Do you know? A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other on 21 occasions in IPL (including one abandoned game). SRH have won 12 times, while RCB have claimed a win on 8 occasions. RCB (68) were handed a nine-wicket drubbing by SRH (72/1) in their earlier match-up this season.

Information RCB Playing XI

RCB Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

SRH Two changes for SRH

SRH skipper Kane Williamson said his side has two changes. Sean Abbott and Shreyas Gopal miss out. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Jagadeesha Suchith come in. SRH Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik