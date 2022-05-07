Sports

IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: Shreyas Iyer elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 07, 2022, 07:01 pm 2 min read

LSG face KKR in a crunch affair

In-form Lucknow Super Giants will face Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. LSG are second, having won seven out of three games. KKR are eighth with three wins from 10 games. The news from the center is that KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and will field first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The match will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The pitch is expected to have enough help for everyone. The par score could be around 160-170 and batters will enjoy their stroke-play. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Performers Who are the key performers?

Shreyas Iyer has 324 runs in IPL 2022. He is KKR's best scorer, averaging 36.00. KL Rahul has amassed 451 runs in IPL 2022 (second-highest). He averages 56.37. In 10 games, Umesh Yadav has claimed 15 scalps in IPL 2022 at 19.06. Tim Southee has picked up 10 scalps from five games at 15.70. Sunil Narine has an economy rate of 5.25 this season.

Stat attack Decoding the MCA Stadium stats

10 matches have been played here in IPL 2022. Teams batting first have won seven times. Teams chasing have won thrice. Highest total in IPL 2022 is 210/6 (RR vs SRH). Lowest total in IPL 2022: 115/10 (RCB vs RR). KKR have won all seven games here in IPL history. LSG have played one game here, winning the same.

Information Playing XI of LSG

LSG Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

Information Umesh suffers an injury for KKR

KKR Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer said pacer Umesh Yadav has pulled his calf muscle and Harshit Rana comes in.