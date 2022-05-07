Sports

IPL 2022, CSK vs DC: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Parth Dhall May 07, 2022, 04:48 pm 3 min read

MS Dhoni is set to complete 6,000 T20 runs as captain (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off in the 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Sunday. The defending champions have won only three of their 10 matches. They lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous fixture. Meanwhile, DC, who are fifth on the points table, recently overcame Sunrisers Hyderabad. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai will host the second match of the double-header. The wicket here assists everyone in phases. It has produced several low-scoring encounters of late. Notably, the chasing side has won three of the last four games here. The match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network (3:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

Information Here is the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other on 26 occasions in the IPL. CSK have sealed a win 16 times, while DC have won on 10 instances. Notably, DC defeat the Yellow Army in two of three matches last season.

CSK CSK can't afford to lose!

Despite getting a solid start, CSK were unable to chase 174 against RCB in their last game. The MSD-led side are placed ninth in the standings. Another defeat would confirm their elimination from the playoffs race. Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.

DC DC eye the playoffs spot

DC rode on power-packed knocks from David Warner and Rovman Powell against SRH. The latter, yet again, would be backed for the finisher's role. DC's campaign could hover either ways, given their position in the standings (fifth). Probable XI: David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.

Milestones A look at important milestones

MS Dhoni is four away from registering 6,000 runs as captain in T20 cricket. He will become only the second player after Virat Kohli to reach this milestone. DC opener David Warner eyes his 55th half-century in the IPL. Robin Uthappa is set to complete 5,000 runs in the cash-rich league. He will be only the seventh cricketer to do so.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Dream11 Fantasy XI (Option 1): Rishabh Pant, Robin Uthappa, David Warner, Devon Conway, Rovman Powell, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mitchell Marsh, Moeen Ali, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana. Dream11 Fantasy XI (Option 2): Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Devon Conway, Rovman Powell, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Maheesh Theekshana.