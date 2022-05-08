Sports

IPL 2022, CSK vs DC: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank May 08, 2022, 02:01 pm 2 min read

CSK lost to RCB by 13 runs in their last match (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Four-time winners, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. It would be the second game of Sunday's double-header. DC have clocked five wins from ten outings. They are seated fifth in the standings. Meanwhile, ninth-placed CSK have mustered three wins so far. Here is the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The DY Patil Stadium will play host to this duel. Chasing sides have won three of the last five matches at this venue. The wicket has averaged a first innings score close to 160 in this duration. The last match at DY Patil witnessed PBKS (145/2) seal an eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (143/8). Pacers have run riot in the conditions offered this season.

CSK How have CSK fared at DY Patil in IPL?

CSK have a 5-2 win record at this venue in the lucrative tournament. The defending champions have won two of their three fixtures at DY Patil in IPL 2022. CSK (154/7) had lost to SRH (155/2) by eight wickets. CSK (216/4) then scripted a 23-run win over RCB (193/9). Later, the Super Kings (156/7) bagged a three-wicket win over MI (155/7).

DC How have DC fared at DY Patil in IPL?

Delhi Capitals have lost two of their three matches at this venue in IPL. Their only win at DY Patil was against Pune Warriors India back in 2011. DC (190/7) had beaten PWI (187/5) by three wickets. This season, the Capitals (149/3) suffered a six-wicket defeat versus LSG (155/4). Prithvi Shaw (34-ball 61) had smashed the most runs for DC in that duel.

Stats Key performers at DY Patil in IPL 2022

Jos Buttler (RR) has notched the most runs at this venue in the season underway (221). He has struck one hundred and two fifties. The stylish batter averages 73.66 across three outings. Hardik Pandya (GT) follows suit, having amassed 205 runs at 102.50. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) and pacer T Natarajan (SRH) have pocketed seven wickets each at DY Patil.

Information Highest and lowest scores at DY Patil in IPL 2022

Highest scores recorded at DY Patil this season: 216/4 CSK vs RCB, 208/5 PBKS vs RCB, and 205/2 RCB vs PBKS. Lowest scores at this venue in IPL 2022: 128 KKR vs RCB, 132/7 RCB vs KKR, and 143/8 GT vs PBKS.

Information CSK vs DC: Telecast details

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed across languages on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).