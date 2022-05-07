Sports

High-flying LSG tame toothless KKR in IPL 2022: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 07, 2022, 10:52 pm 3 min read

Avesh Khan was superb for LSG (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

In-form Lucknow Super Giants hammered Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. LSG posted a competitive 176/7 in 20 overs. Quinton de Kock smashed a fifty. For KKR, Shivam Mavi conceded 30 runs in the 19th over. In response, a horrible batting display saw KKR (101/10) suffer a heavy loss. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

LSG lost KL Rahul early on before De Kock and Deepak Hooda added 71 runs next. KKR crawled back, reducing LSG to 122/4. However, Marcus Stoinis (28) and Jason Holder (13) helped LSG get past 175. In response, KKR faltered with the bat as LSG bowlers gained momentum from the very beginning.

Stats 19th IPL fifty for De Kock; 4th duck for Rahul

KL Rahul (0) registered his third duck in IPL 2022 and 4th overall. De Kock slammed a 29-ball 50 for LSG. He smashed four fours and 3 sixes. QDK has 344 runs in IPL 2022 at 31.27. He hammered his 3rd fifty. Overall, De Kock has raced to 2,600 runs, piling up his 19th fifty. He also slammed his 3rd fifty versus KKR.

Bowlers Crucial numbers for the KKR bowlers

Sunil Narine was best of the KKR bowlers (1/20). He has 8 scalps in IPL 2022 and an economy rate of just 5.22. Overall, he has 151 scalps at 24.75. Andre Russell (2/22) has 12 wickets in IPL 2022 at 15.75. Overall, Russell has 84 IPL scalps at 24.88. He steered clear of Imran Tahir (82). Tim Southee (1/28) has 11 scalps this season.

Numbers Unwanted numbers for KKR

KKR have posted the second-lowest score in powerplay overs this season (25/3). Lowest PP scores in IPL 2022: 14/3 SRH v RR Pune, 25/3 KKR v LSG Pune, 27/4 CSK v PBKS Brabourne, and 29/3 KKR v DC Wankhede. Shivam Mavi has now conceded the most runs by a KKR bowler in an over (30). He broke his own record (29 vs DC, 2018).

Russell Russell plays a lone hand for KKR

Andre Russell scored 45 from 19 balls. He smashed 3 fours and five sixes. The giant West Indian has 272 runs in IPL 2022 at 38.85. He has a phenomenal strike rate of 183.78. Russell has raced to 1,972 runs in total. He has smashed a whopping 170 sixes (SR 179.27).

Narine Narine scripts these records

Sunil Narine scored a 12-ball 22. He has become the 13th KKR player to surpass 1,000 runs. He surpassed Eoin Morgan (995) and Manoj Tiwary (1,002). Narine is now the 3rd player in IPL history to score 1,000-plus runs and take 100-plus wickets after Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja. He is the only KKR player to achieve the same.

Information LSG bowlers all over KKR

Avesh Khan (3/19) has 14 wickets in IPL 2022. Jason Holder (3/31) has 12 scalps in nine games this season. He has 44 scalps in IPL. Mohsin Khan (1/6) was superb. He bowled a wicket-maiden as well. In 5 games, he has 9 scalps.