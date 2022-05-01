Sports

IPL 2022, all-round LSG overcome DC: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 01, 2022, 07:36 pm 3 min read

KL Rahul dazzled for LSG (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals in match number 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Sunday. Batting first, LSG posted 195/3 in 20 overs. KL Rahul smashed 77 and Deepak Hooda scored 52. In response, DC were in the game until the final over but fell short (189/7). Here are the records that were broken.

LSG were off to a terrific start before Quinton de Kock (23) was dismissed by Shardul Thakur. Rahul and Deepak Hooda added a 95-run stand for the second wicket. Rahul also found able support from Marcus Stoinis (17*). For DC, Thakur claimed all three wickets. In response, DC lost their openers cheaply before Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant laid a counter-attack. LSG prevailed thereafter.

Rahul smashed a 51-ball 77 for LSG. His innings was laced with four fours and five sixes. The elegant batter has 451 runs in IPL 2022 at 56.37. This was his second half-century this season. Overall, Rahul has raced to 3,724 runs at 48.36. This was his 29th IPL fifty. He has also surpassed 150 IPL sixes (154).

After losing Prithvi Shaw and David Warner cheaply, DC took LSG by surprise. The likes of Marsh and Pant attacked the bowlers and stitched a valuable 60-run stand for the third wicket. They added these runs in 4.1 overs before Marsh was dismissed. The Aussie smashed a cracking 20-ball 37 (4s 3, 6s 3). Pant contributed with a 12-ball 28*.

In 10 games, Hooda (52) has raced to 279 runs at 27.90. This was his third IPL fifty this season. He smashed six fours and a six versus DC. Meanwhile, Hooda has 1,064 runs in the IPL at 18.67. He smashed his sixth fifty.

Shardul Thakur picked up all three wickets for DC. He concede 40 runs for his three wickets. Thakur has seven wickets in IPL 2022. Overall, the promising bowler has claimed 74 wickets. He has surpassed the tally of Ishant Sharma (72).

In nine games, Pant (44) has scored 234 runs for DC in IPL 2022. The southpaw has raced to 2,732 runs in the IPL at 35.02. He has surpassed the runs tally of Virender Sehwag, who managed 2,728.

Mohsin Khan, who made his IPL debut this season, claimed figures worth 4/16. The LSG bowler has eight wickets in four games this season at 10.62. He became the 15th bowler to claim four or more wickets versus DC in an IPL game.