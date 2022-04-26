Sports

IPL 2022: Decoding the performance of SRH pacer Umran Malik

Apr 26, 2022

Umran Malik registered figures of 1/13 against RCB (Image Credit: Twitter/@IPL)

The express pace of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Umran Malik has grabbed eyeballs in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Malik, who has been clocking 150 KPH consistently, has troubled some of the biggest batters in the competition. He will be the star to watch out for as SRH take on Gujarat Titans on Wednesday. Hence, we decode his numbers in the ongoing season.

Context Why does this story matter?

Malik has registered impressive figures in this edition.

He was brilliant in the last game against RCB, finishing with figures of 1/13.

SRH occupy the second spot on the points table presently.

They will look to secure a win with eyes on a top-two finish.

Malik could be their key asset in the upcoming game against GT and the tournament further.

IPL 2022 IPL 2022: A look at his performance

Malik has picked 10 wickets from seven games in IPL 2022 so far. The Jammu Express has an economy of 8.23 and an average of 21.40. The numbers also include a four-wicket haul. As per ESPNcricinfo, 91% of his deliveries (IPL 2022) have been over 140 KPH. Interestingly, only 2.8% of his deliveries have been below 130 KPH in his IPL career so far.

Data Seven 'Fastest Delivery of the Match' award in IPL 2022

Malik has claimed the Fastest Delivery of the Match award, a recognition given to the bowler who delivers the fastest ball of the game (IPL), seven times in a row. He bowled the fastest ball (151.1 KPH) in the match against RCB.

Numbers Match-winning performance against PBKS

Malik bagged his first Man of the Match award against Punjab Kings recently. He did not concede a run and picked three wickets in the final over of the first innings. Malik became the fourth bowler after Irfan Pathan, Lasith Malinga, and Jaydev Unadkat to deliver a maiden in the 20th over of an IPL match. The SRH pacer finished with figures of 4/28.

Future Future of Indian cricket?

Owing to his brilliant performance in IPL 2021, he was picked as a net bowler for India for the T20 World Cup last year. He got an opportunity to bowl to Indian legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the UAE. Speaking to TOI, Malik's father Rashid shared that Kohli and MS Dhoni told the former that he is the "future of Indian cricket".

Do you know? Fourth player from J&K to play in IPL

Malik is the fourth player from Jammu and Kashmir to play in the IPL. Mithun Manhas, Rasikh Salam, Abdul Samad, and Manzoor Dar (who was roped in by a team but never played a game) are other players from the province.