Joe Root named Wisden's leading cricketer for a commanding 2021
Former England skipper Joe Root has been chosen as Wisden's leading cricketer in the world for his stellar contributions in 2021. Meanwhile, South Africa's Lizelle Lee has been picked as the best women's cricketer in the 2022 edition of Wisden Cricketer's Almanack. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan has bagged the leading T20 Cricketer of the Year title. Here's more.
Root, who recently stepped down as England's Test captain, had a dream run with the willow in 2021. He racked up 1,708 runs in 15 Tests at 61.00 (six hundreds and four fifties) He hammered two match-winning double tons (228 vs SL, 218 vs India). Notably, Root scored a century in all four of England's Test wins last year.
- Root is only the third English cricketer to have won Wisden's leading cricketer of the world.
- All-rounder Andrew Flintoff's heroics in the 2005 Ashes series set the foundation for his title.
- Ben Stokes came up with a brilliant show in the 2019 ICC World Cup and The Ashes.
- He followed with scintillating numbers in Tests in 2020 (641 runs at 58.27 and 19 wickets).
Root ranks third to Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf (1,788) and WI's Vivian Richards (1,710) among most runs in Tests in a calendar year. Yousuf had smashed a record nine hundreds, while Richards smacked seven.
Pakistan's wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan won the Twenty20 Cricketer of the Year award. The 29-year-old broke the record for the most runs scored in a calendar year across all T20 matches. He amassed 2,036 runs in 48 T20s at 56.00. He slammed one hundred (104* vs SA) and 18 fifties. He struck at 132.03. Across 29 T20Is, Rizwan scored 1,326 runs at 73.66.
South African batter Lizelle Lee won the top award among women. She stacked up a staggering 632 runs in 11 ODIs. Lee averaged a mind-boggling 90.28, striking one hundred and five fifties. Her average was better than any other batter in the women's game.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had a crucial run in 2021. He clobbered 906 runs in 11 Tests (47.68). In England, Rohit amassed 368 runs in four Tests at 52.57. Meanwhile, seamer Jasprit Bumrah claimed 30 wickets at 26.53. He was instrumental in India's two major wins in England (Lord's and The Oval). Overall, Bumrah affected 18 dismissals in four Tests at 20.83.
Devon Conway hit a double century on his Test debut against England in June. He hit 80 in the second Test as New Zealand secured their first series win in England since 1999. England's Ollie Robison claimed a whopping 28 scalps at home (19.60). SA's Dane Van Niekerk led Oval Invincibles to a triumph in the maiden edition of the Women's Hundred.