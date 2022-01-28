Sports

Morgan to miss remaining T20Is versus WI due to injury

Written by Sneha Singh Jan 28, 2022, 11:32 am 3 min read

Morgan ruled out of T20I series against West Indies (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Eoin Morgan has been ruled out from the rest of the T20I series against West Indies with an injury. Morgan noticed his low-grade quadriceps injury during the pre-match warm-up on Wednesday. Subsequently, he decided to sit out from the third T20I, which England lost by 20 runs. After further examination of the injury, ECB has confirmed that he will miss the remaining WI T20Is.

Context Why does it matter?

England are already trailing the T20I series 1-2 and now they will miss the services of their skipper for the two deciding games of the event.

In Morgan's absence, Moeen Ali took charge of the team.

However, he endured a horrific outing in the third game.

He bowled just one over conceding 14 runs and was removed for a duck during England's innings.

Statement ECB on Morgan's injury

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday said that Morgan will miss the remaining T20Is. "Morgan sat out the third T20 after he felt pain in his right quad during the warm-up," ECB said. "Follow-up testing revealed he sustained a right thigh muscle injury which, whilst relatively minor, will prevent him from playing further games during the current tour," it added.

Details How did Morgan fare in the first two games?

Morgan did not enjoy a good run in the first two games as he struggled with the bat. He scored 17 runs off 29 balls in the first game as England were bowled out for 103 runs following a top-order collapse. In the second game, he scored 13 runs off 12 balls as England snatched a 1 run victory to level the series 1-1.

Series WI are leading the T20I series 2-1

West Indies are leading the five-match T20I series 2-1. They won the tournament opener by nine wickets to go one up. England bounced back to win the second game by one run to level the series. WI won the third game by 20 runs to take a 2-1 lead. The fourth and fifth games will be played on Saturday and Sunday at Kensington Oval.

Stats Eoin Morgan in T20Is

Morgan has played 115 T20Is for England and scored 2,458 runs. He averages 28.58 in the format and has maintained a strike rate of 136.17. He has struck 14 fifties and is yet to reach the three-digit mark with his highest score being 91. During the WI series, he surpassed Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (2,435 runs) to become the ninth-highest run-getter in T20Is.