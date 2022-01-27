Sports

Pakistan Super League 2022: All you need to know

Written by Sneha Singh Jan 27, 2022, 08:18 pm 2 min read

Multan Sultans won PSL 2021 (Photo Credit: Twitter/@MultanSultans)

The 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) will kick off on Thursday. In the tournament opener, defending champions Multan Sultans will be up against Karachi Kings at the National Stadium in Karachi. Much like previous editions, six teams will contest for the coveted trophy in PSL 2022. The 2022 edition of PSL will be held in Pakistan over two phases and at two separate venues.

Context Why does it matter?

The first phase of PSL will be held in Karachi.

A total of 15 games will be played in the first leg at the National Stadium Karachi.

The second leg will take place in Lahore, where the remaining 15 league games and knockout stage will be played.

The summit clash is scheduled to take place on February 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Format Here's the structure of the tourney

The first stage of PSL is a double-round-robin format with each team facing each other twice. The top two teams qualify for Qualifier 1 and the winner of this contest goes to the final. The third and fourth teams will take on each other in an elimination match and the winner will reach Eliminator 2. The winner of Eliminator 2 reaches the final.

Details Previous winners of the PSL

Islamabad United won the inaugural edition of PSL by defeating Quetta Gladiators in 2016. They won their second title in 2018 by besting Peshawar Zalmi. Zalmi won their maiden title in 2017 by hammering Gladiators in the final by 58 runs. Gladiators defeated Zalmi in 2019 to clinch their first title. Karachi Kings won the 2020 edition while Sultans won the title in 2021.

Performers A look at the top performers

Wahab Riaz is the highest wicket-taker in PSL. He has claimed 94 wickets at an average of 19.61. He is followed by Hasan Ali (72), Faheem Ashraf (55), and Mohammad Nawaz (55). Babar Azam is the highest run-getter with 2,070 runs under his belt at 43.12. He is followed by Kamran Akmal (1,820 runs), Shoaib Malik (1,481 runs), and Shane Watson (1,361 runs).

Information PSL: Live telecast in India

The PSL in India will be telecast live on the Sony Ten Network. Fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app (paid subscription for live streaming). The match tonight will start at 8:30 PM IST.