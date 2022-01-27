Sports

Decoding Chelsea's most defining Champions League campaigns

Written by Sneha Singh Jan 27, 2022, 08:04 pm 3 min read

Premier League giants Chelsea have enjoyed decent success in the Champions League. They made their Champions League debut in 1999 and reached the quarter-final stage in its first appearance, where they lost to Barcelona. So far, they have made 20 season appearances in the UCL (including 2021-22) and have won the trophy twice with their most recent victory coming in 2020-21.

Chelsea won their first UCL title in 2011-12 by defeating Bayern Munich.

They made their first final appearance in the tourney during 2007-08, where they were beaten by Manchester United.

They have been knocked out from the semi-final round on five occasions - 2003-04, 2004-05, 2006-07, 2008-09, and 2013-14.

Chelsea have qualified for the R16 in the ongoing season and will face Lille.

2020-21 Chelsea are the defending champions

Chelsea started the 2020-21 season on a high note by winning the group stage with 14 points. In the next round, they bested Atletico Madrid 3-0 on aggregate. They overpowered FC Porto in the quarter-finals before defeating Champions League trophy leaders Real Madrid in the semi-final 3-1 on aggregate. They downed Manchester City in an all England final to clinch their second title.

2011-12 Chelsea win maiden UCL title

Chelsea won the group stage of the 2011-12 season ahead of KRC Genk, Valencia, and Bayer Leverkusen. They defeated Italian side Napoli in R16 5-4 on aggregate. They went past Portugal's Benfica in the quarters by winning both legs and recorded an upset against Lionel Messi's Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate They won the all-important final by defeating Bayern Munich on penalties (4-3).

2007-08 First final appearance for Chelsea

Chelsea finished the group stage as table toppers (12). They defeated Olympiacos in R16 3-0 on aggregate and survived a scare against Turkish side Fenerbahçe in the quarter-finals (3-2). They downed Liverpool in the semis 4-3 on aggregate after playing out a 1-1 draw in the first leg. They were handed a heartbreak by Manchester United in the summit clash, losing 5-6 on penalties.

2013-14 Chelsea suffer Atletico Madrid heartbreak

In 2013-14, Chelsea qualified for the round of 16 after winning the group stage ahead of Schalke 04, Basel, and Steaua București. They won the R16 tie against Turkish team Galatasaray 3-1 on aggregate. In the quarter-finals, they went past Paris Saint-Germain on away goals basis after losing the first leg 1-3. They were beaten by Atletico Madrid in the semi-final 3-1 on aggregate.

2008-09 Barca end Chelsea's UCL bid

Guus Hiddink's Chelsea won the group stage with 12 points. They defeated Juventus in R16 (3-2). Chelsea beat Liverpool in the quarters by winning the first leg 3-1 and drawing the second leg 4-4. They lost to Barcelona in the semi-final on away goal basis. Barcelona held Chelsea for a goalless draw at home and played out a 1-1 stalemate in the away game.