Decoding Chelsea's most defining Champions League campaigns
Premier League giants Chelsea have enjoyed decent success in the Champions League. They made their Champions League debut in 1999 and reached the quarter-final stage in its first appearance, where they lost to Barcelona. So far, they have made 20 season appearances in the UCL (including 2021-22) and have won the trophy twice with their most recent victory coming in 2020-21.
Why does it matter?
- Chelsea won their first UCL title in 2011-12 by defeating Bayern Munich.
- They made their first final appearance in the tourney during 2007-08, where they were beaten by Manchester United.
- They have been knocked out from the semi-final round on five occasions - 2003-04, 2004-05, 2006-07, 2008-09, and 2013-14.
- Chelsea have qualified for the R16 in the ongoing season and will face Lille.
Chelsea are the defending champions
Chelsea started the 2020-21 season on a high note by winning the group stage with 14 points. In the next round, they bested Atletico Madrid 3-0 on aggregate. They overpowered FC Porto in the quarter-finals before defeating Champions League trophy leaders Real Madrid in the semi-final 3-1 on aggregate. They downed Manchester City in an all England final to clinch their second title.
Chelsea win maiden UCL title
Chelsea won the group stage of the 2011-12 season ahead of KRC Genk, Valencia, and Bayer Leverkusen. They defeated Italian side Napoli in R16 5-4 on aggregate. They went past Portugal's Benfica in the quarters by winning both legs and recorded an upset against Lionel Messi's Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate They won the all-important final by defeating Bayern Munich on penalties (4-3).
First final appearance for Chelsea
Chelsea finished the group stage as table toppers (12). They defeated Olympiacos in R16 3-0 on aggregate and survived a scare against Turkish side Fenerbahçe in the quarter-finals (3-2). They downed Liverpool in the semis 4-3 on aggregate after playing out a 1-1 draw in the first leg. They were handed a heartbreak by Manchester United in the summit clash, losing 5-6 on penalties.
Chelsea suffer Atletico Madrid heartbreak
In 2013-14, Chelsea qualified for the round of 16 after winning the group stage ahead of Schalke 04, Basel, and Steaua București. They won the R16 tie against Turkish team Galatasaray 3-1 on aggregate. In the quarter-finals, they went past Paris Saint-Germain on away goals basis after losing the first leg 1-3. They were beaten by Atletico Madrid in the semi-final 3-1 on aggregate.
Barca end Chelsea's UCL bid
Guus Hiddink's Chelsea won the group stage with 12 points. They defeated Juventus in R16 (3-2). Chelsea beat Liverpool in the quarters by winning the first leg 3-1 and drawing the second leg 4-4. They lost to Barcelona in the semi-final on away goal basis. Barcelona held Chelsea for a goalless draw at home and played out a 1-1 stalemate in the away game.