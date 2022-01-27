Sports

Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins: Decoding the key stats

Jan 27, 2022

The 2022 Australian Open women's singles final will see Ashleigh Barty face Danielle Collins for the prestigious trophy. Barty dispatched Madison Keys 6-1, 6-3 in the semis, reaching the AO final for the first time. She was joined by Collins, who swept past seventh seed Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets. This is Collins' maiden Grand Slam final appearance. We decode the stats.

Barty is in resounding form and is unbeaten in 2022.

She won the Adelaide International prior to the Australian Open.

She has a 10-0 win-loss record this year and has gone unbroken for her ninth consecutive match.

Meanwhile, Collins has been superb in the ongoing tourney and beating Swiatek will give her plenty of confidence.

She has a 32-7 win-loss record since last July.

Barty Barty is aiming to win a third career Slam

Barty has a 23-8 win-loss record now at the Australian Open. She is aiming to win a maiden AO crown. Her previous best appearance here was a semi-final show in 2020. Overall, she has extended her win-loss tally at Slams to 56-24. She is vying to win a third Grand Slam title, having won the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021.

Information Maiden Slam final for Collins

The 28-year-old Collins has a 13-3 win-loss record in Melbourne. Overall, she has a 26-16 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Collins' previous best record across Slams was a semi-final appearance at AO in 2019. She had recorded successive second-round exits in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Barty Barty has registered a special feat

As per WTA, No.1 seed Barty has become the first home player to reach the Australian Open women's final in 42 years. The last Australian player to make the final here was Wendy Turnbull, who was the runner-up to Hana Mandlikova in 1980. Barty is bidding to become the first women's home champion since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

Do you know? Collins has achieved a special feat

As per Opta, Collins is the seventh different American player to reach the women's singles final at AO in 2000s after Lindsay Davenport, Jennifer Capriati, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, and Jennifer Brady. USA now have five more finalists than any other nation.

H2H record Barty has a 3-1 lead in H2H record

In terms of the head-to-head record between the two players, Collins has lost to Australia's Barty three times in four previous matches. However. her only win was a 6-3, 6-4 victory in the second round of Adelaide International last year. As per WTA, Collins is the last player to have defeated Barty on home soil.

Collins (AO) Collins' road to 2022 AO final

Collins overcame Caroline Dolehide 6-1, 6-3 in straight sets. In the second round, she beat Ana Konjuh 6-4, 6-3. In the third round, Collins survived a scare against Clara Tauson. She came from behind to win 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. Collins beat Alize Cornet in the quarters, winning the match 7-5, 6-1. And now, she has swept aside 2020 French Open winner Swiatek.

Barty (AO) Barty's road to the 2022 AO final

Barty overcame Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-1 in straight sets. In the second round, she beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 6-1. In the third round, Barty swept past Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-3. In the fourth round, she beat Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-3. She beat Jessica Pegula in the quarters, winning the match 6-2, 6-0. And now, she has beaten Madison Keys to reach the final.