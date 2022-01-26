Sports

2022 Australian Open: Swiatek, Collins progress to the semis

Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek overcame fought back valiantly to down Kaia Kanepi and reach the semi-finals of the 2022 Australian Open. Swiatek, who was trailing by a set and a break, dug deep to seal a 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3 win. Meanwhile, Danielle Collins defeated Alize Cornet of France 7-5, 6-1 in an hour and 28 minutes in a crunch quarters clash. Here's more.

Swiatek had to fight and offer resistance in what was a tough affair.

She struggled to find momentum early on, trailing 4-6 and 0-1.

Swiatek earned her substance back in the second set to clinch the same.

Kanepi's unforced error count increased in the third set and she surrendered the tie.

Meanwhile, Collins was too good for Cornet and got the job done.

As per WTA, the three-hour, one-minute victory is the longest match of Swiatek's young career at a Grand Slam to date. She has bettered her two-hour 42-minute win (6-7(4), 7-5, 7-5) against Estonian, Anett Kontaveit in the third round at the Australian Open two years ago. Interestingly, Swiatek is 5-0 up in three-set matches at Grand Slams in which she lost the first set.

Swiatek has now rallied from a set down in each of her last two matches to reach the semis. The 2020 French Open winner is vying to reach her second Slam final. She will face a stern test against Collins, who showed her authority against Cornet. Collins is into her second semi-final at a Slam event (both at Australian Open).

In her post-match press conference, Collins credited her serve getting a lot stronger. "I think my serving has gotten a lot stronger," Collins said. "I think my stamina on court has improved tremendously. I think just overall power and speed has improved. That's something that I focused so much on over the last couple years." She felt this is a major difference now.

Swiatek has a win-loss record of 8-1 in 2022. She had reached the semis of the Adelaide International prior to the Australian Open. Swiatek has improved her Australian Open tally to 12-3 now. Overall, she has a 35-10 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Meanwhile, Collins also has a 12-3 record in Melbourne. She has a 25-16 win-loss record at Slams.