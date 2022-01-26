2022 Australian Open: Swiatek, Collins progress to the semis
Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek overcame fought back valiantly to down Kaia Kanepi and reach the semi-finals of the 2022 Australian Open. Swiatek, who was trailing by a set and a break, dug deep to seal a 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3 win. Meanwhile, Danielle Collins defeated Alize Cornet of France 7-5, 6-1 in an hour and 28 minutes in a crunch quarters clash. Here's more.
Why does it matter?
- Swiatek had to fight and offer resistance in what was a tough affair.
- She struggled to find momentum early on, trailing 4-6 and 0-1.
- Swiatek earned her substance back in the second set to clinch the same.
- Kanepi's unforced error count increased in the third set and she surrendered the tie.
- Meanwhile, Collins was too good for Cornet and got the job done.
Longest match of Swiatek's career
As per WTA, the three-hour, one-minute victory is the longest match of Swiatek's young career at a Grand Slam to date. She has bettered her two-hour 42-minute win (6-7(4), 7-5, 7-5) against Estonian, Anett Kontaveit in the third round at the Australian Open two years ago. Interestingly, Swiatek is 5-0 up in three-set matches at Grand Slams in which she lost the first set.
Swiatek to meet Collins in semis
Swiatek has now rallied from a set down in each of her last two matches to reach the semis. The 2020 French Open winner is vying to reach her second Slam final. She will face a stern test against Collins, who showed her authority against Cornet. Collins is into her second semi-final at a Slam event (both at Australian Open).
I think my serving has gotten a lot stronger: Collins
In her post-match press conference, Collins credited her serve getting a lot stronger. "I think my serving has gotten a lot stronger," Collins said. "I think my stamina on court has improved tremendously. I think just overall power and speed has improved. That's something that I focused so much on over the last couple years." She felt this is a major difference now.
Key stats of Swiatek and Collins
Swiatek has a win-loss record of 8-1 in 2022. She had reached the semis of the Adelaide International prior to the Australian Open. Swiatek has improved her Australian Open tally to 12-3 now. Overall, she has a 35-10 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Meanwhile, Collins also has a 12-3 record in Melbourne. She has a 25-16 win-loss record at Slams.