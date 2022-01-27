Sports

Second edition of The Hundred to begin on August 3

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Jan 27, 2022, 05:10 pm 3 min read

The second season of The hundred to kick off on August 3 (Photo Credit: Twitter/@thehundred)

The newest format of cricket aka The Hundred is set to be back for the second season. The second edition of The Hundred will kick off on August 3 with the inaugural men's champions' Southern Brave taking on Welsh Fire in the tournament opener. The women's event will be delayed by a week with defending champions Oval Invincibles facing Northern Superchargers on August 11.

Context Why does it matter?

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) invented The Hundred to attract new audiences.

They were also successful in their efforts as over 16 million people watched the competition on television.

The organizers also sold over 500,000 plus tickets.

It also helped in promoting the women's game as 267,000 people attended their games across the competition, according to ECB.

Details Delayed start for Women's event

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@thehundred)

Women's cricket has been included in the 2022 Commonwealth Games (July 28th to August 8th), resulting in the delayed start of the Women's Hundred. It also means they will play fewer group stage games as compared to their male counterpart. Each team in the women's category will play just six Group games while the men's side will play eight.

Structure The Hundred format

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@thehundred)

After the conclusion of the group stage, the table-toppers will directly qualify for the summit clash. The second and third-placed teams will square off in the Eliminator round on September 2 at the Ageas Bowl. The winner of the Eliminator will then take on the top-ranked team in the final on September 3 at Lord's cricket stadium.

February 22 is the deadline for the players' retention. The Draft will take place on March 30. The priority ticket window will be opened on March 31. Tickets will be available on general sale on April 20. The competition will kick off on August 3. Women's Hundred will begin on August 11. The final will take place on September 3.

Statement The Hundred managing director Sanjay Patel on the second edition

"The Hundred helped grow the game last year. With more than 500,000 tickets sold and 16 million watching on TV - with half of them being new to cricket - we saw a new audience enjoying the game for the first time," he said. "We can't wait to build on that, bringing world-class cricket and an incredible family day out to fans," he added.

Information Previous winners

Oval Invincibles won the inaugural women's Hundred by defeating Southern Brave in the final by 48 runs. Southern Brave won the men's Hundred by hammering the Birmingham Phoenix in the final by 32 runs at the iconic Lord's stadium.

Stats Top performers from last season

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@JemiRodrigues)

Liam Livingstone top-scored in the men's category with 348 runs last season. He was followed by Ben Duckett (232) and James Vince (229). Adam Milne, Marchant De Lange, Adil Rashid, and Rashid Khan finished as joint-leading wicket-takers (12 each). Dane van Niekerk (259) and Jemimah Rodrigues (249) were leading run-getter in the women's competition. Natasha Farrant took 18 wickets to finish as leading wicket-taker.