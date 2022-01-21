Sports

Rishabh Pant registers his highest individual score in ODI cricket

Indian batter Rishabh Pant missed his maiden century in One-Day Internationals. He got dismissed on 85, his highest individual ODI score, in the 2nd ODI against South Africa at Boland Park, Paarl. Pant could have become the first Indian wicket-keeper to score an ODI century in South Africa. He now has the highest ODI score by an Indian wicket-keeper in the nation.

Like the opening ODI, Pant came to bat at number four. India lost Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli in quick succession (64/2) before Pant joined in the middle. The latter shared a century stand with skipper KL Rahul, taking India past the 150-run mark. Pant fired 85 off 71 deliveries with the help of 10 fours and 2 sixes.

Pant could have been the first Indian wicket-keeper to have scored an ODI hundred in South Africa. Nevertheless, he now has the highest ODI score by an Indian wicket-keeper in the nation. Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid had the highest score before him (77).

Pant registered his highest individual score in One-Day Internationals. His previous highest score in the format was 78 (against England, 2021). Left-handed batter, Pant, made his ODI debut in October 2018 against West Indies. After over three years, he has smashed 630 runs from 20 matches at an average of 35.00. Pant recorded his fourth ODI fifty in Paarl, his first overseas.

Earlier this month, Pant slammed his fourth Test century at Newlands against South Africa. It was his maiden international ton against SA. Incidentally, he became the first wicket-keeper from India to score a Test century in the nation. Three of his four Test centuries have come outside Asia. His only ton at home came in March 2021 (101 against England).

At Newlands, Pant had become the first Asian wicket-keeper to score a Test century in South Africa. He owns the most runs by an Indian wicket-keeper in a Test innings in SA. The previous highest was 90 by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni in 2010/11.