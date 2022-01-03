SA vs India, Johannesburg Test: Visitors bowled out on 202

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 03, 2022, 07:34 pm 2 min read

The Indian cricket team has been bowled out for 202 in the first innings of the ongoing Johannesburg Test. South African seamers Macro Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, and Duanne Olivier did the damage as India faced another batting collapse. Indian skipper KL Rahul showed promise with a defiant half-century but couldn't capitalize. A late cameo by R Ashwin fueled India's innings toward the end.

Rahul Rahul slammed his 13th half-century

Rahul firmly held his end in the first session even as he lost partners. He continued his exploits in the second session too. Rahul remained resilient, showcasing his incredible ability to leave balls. His discipline on the tricky Wanderers deck was noteworthy. Rahul eventually slammed his 13th half-century in Tests. However, he ran out of patience after lunch, falling to left-arm pacer Jansen.

Bowlers Jansen was the standout bowler

Left-arm pacer Jansen was the pick of South Africa's bowlers. He ripped through India's batting order, accounting for four wickets. Notably, he conceded just nine runs in his first 10 overs. Olivier wreaked havoc in the first session, removing Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. He scalped a total of three wickets. Rabada too took three wickets for 64 runs.

Information Ashwin, Bumrah add crucial runs

All-rounder R Ashwin, who came in at number seven, made a vital contribution. He scored 46 off 50 balls with the help of six fours. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah remained unbeaten on 14 (11). The latter took the visitors past 200.