SA vs IND, 1st Test: Visitors lose two wickets

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 29, 2021, 03:38 pm 2 Mins Read

Cheteshwar Pujara has hung on for Team India

Team India has lost Shardul Thakur and KL Rahul on Day 4 of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion. Resuming the day on 16/1, India batted cautiously (79/3) on a surface that has turned out to be tricky on Wednesday. Several deliveries misbehaved from the good length spot with cracks on the surface. Scoring quickly proved to be difficult for the visitors.

Session How did the session pan out?

India started well on Day 4 as the two batters negotiated six overs, hitting a few boundaries. In the seventh over, Kagiso Rabada dismissed Thakur (10) with the ball getting extra purchase. Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara tried negotiating the hard ball before the former was dismissed. Lungi Ngidi dismissed Rahul, who was looking good. Pujara and Kohli are at the crease.

Wickets India lose two wickets

Thakur was the first to depart by a peach of a delivery from Rabada. Extra bounce and some nip off the seam helped Rabada get the night watchman. Rahul, who scored a century in the first innings, was dismissed for 23. He was hit on the bottom hand in the same over earlier by Ngidi. The crack on the surface played on Rahul's mind.

Duo Pujara and Kohli hang on

The experienced duo of Pujara (12*) and Kohli (18*) are battling hard for India at the moment. Kohli has hit four boundaries already, aiming to be positive. Meanwhile, a nervous Pujara was dropped by Rabada and has since then hung on. Their partnership (25 runs) will be the key going into the second session.

Information 200-run lead for India

India have gained a 200-run lead against SA. India managed 63 runs in the session, taking their lead to 209. Earlier, India folded for 327 before SA managed 197/10 in response.