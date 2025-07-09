Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Brentford forward Yoane Wissa: Details

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in signing Yoane Wissa from Brentford this summer. As per Sky Sports, the Congolese forward was a target for Spurs in January, and their interest has continued throughout the year. Although there has been no official contact between the two clubs, Tottenham are reportedly looking into the possibility of a deal for Wissa. Here's more.

Transfer dynamics Mbeumo's situation could complicate Wissa's move to Spurs Brentford are aware of Tottenham's interest in Wissa but are yet to make any decisions. The club is unlikely to let both Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo, who is also being eyed by Manchester United, leave this summer. This could complicate United's pursuit of Mbeumo if Spurs or another club were to sign Wissa. Notably, Man United have had two bids rejected for Mbeumo and are preparing a third offer. Spurs were also interested in Mbeumo, but the player's priority is to join United.

Player profile Wissa could add much-needed depth to Tottenham's attack Wissa, who joined Brentford for just £7.2 million in 2021, has a year left on his contract. He turns 29 in September and could offer much-needed versatility to Tottenham's attack. The forward can play anywhere across the frontline, making him an attractive option for Spurs as they look to strengthen their squad this summer transfer window. Spurs are keen on Wissa after Thomas Frank left Brentford to join the Europa League winners.

Do you know? Wissa owns 45 goals and 11 assists in Premier League In 149 matches for the Bees, Wissa has bagged 49 goals. Notably, he had a stunning 2024-25 season, scoring 20 times in 39 matches across all competitions. Wissa owns 45 goals an 11 assists for Brentford in the Premier League from 137 matches.